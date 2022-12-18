ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event

By Clarice Scheele, Van Jones
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Every year members of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office take time to make sure that every child has a merry Christmas.

‘Toys from Cops’ is a program in which the sheriff’s office takes donations of toys year-round to give out to kids in need around the county during the holiday.

This Saturday morning those toys were distributed to the children.

‘A small thing we can do to honor them’: Community members lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told News Channel 11 the event brings the department closer to the community.

“Sometimes you know we do have to enforce the laws and stuff like that, but the children can see us in a different positive light. That we’re here to help them and that’s the way it should be,” said Cassidy.

This is an effort that has been in the works for 20 years.

Almost 1,600 kids from Sullivan County received gifts from the program. Although this year’s event is over, donations will begin soon for next year’s event.

WJHL

