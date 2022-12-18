It seems like we’re getting in on the 100 Years of Wonder fun here at Tokyo Disneyland, rare considering the Oriental Land Company’s general independence from Disney, especially with merchandise. Tokyo Disney Resort doesn’t even sell Spirit Jerseys or Loungefly bags if you believe it! There will be two new merchandise lines — one featuring (mostly) unique 100 Years of Wonder items, and another hearkening back to the mid-1950s advertisements used for the original Disneyland in California!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO