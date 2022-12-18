ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun

Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
WDW News Today

Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance

Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in “an experience that...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom

We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/19/2022 (The American Adventure Reopening Delayed, Holiday Decorations Added at The Seas Pavilion, New Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Collection, & More)

Happy Holidays and welcome to EPCOT! We’re soaking in this sunny, and slightly chilly, Florida day. Join us around the neighborhoods of EPCOT while we find new merchandise, see returning holiday decorations, and more. Let’s get started!. It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida! Only a high...
WDW News Today

Unique Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise & ’50s Retro Disneyland Line Coming in February to Tokyo Disney Resort

It seems like we’re getting in on the 100 Years of Wonder fun here at Tokyo Disneyland, rare considering the Oriental Land Company’s general independence from Disney, especially with merchandise. Tokyo Disney Resort doesn’t even sell Spirit Jerseys or Loungefly bags if you believe it! There will be two new merchandise lines — one featuring (mostly) unique 100 Years of Wonder items, and another hearkening back to the mid-1950s advertisements used for the original Disneyland in California!
WDW News Today

Holiday Decorations Added Inside the Nursery Tanks in The Seas at EPCOT

The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is getting in the spirit, even the fish! The nursery tanks have been festively decked out in holiday decor over at The Seas with Nemo & Friends. The big blue world just got a bit more jolly at EPCOT with the addition...
WDW News Today

New Grinch Christmas Ornament in the Universal Studios Store at Universal Studios Hollywood

A Grinch ornament may just steal Christmas inside the Universal Studio Store at Universal Studios Hollywood, if you’re not careful!. This Grinch Christmas ornament features 360-degrees of the signature green that the Dr. Seuss character is known for. His sinister smile and yellow eyes make up much of the Christmas balls’ surface. The Grinch Christmas ornament has a gold top and golden ribbon for hanging. “The Grinch” Dr. Seuss logo and Universal Studios logo are featured on the ornament’s backside.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/18/2022 (Peppermint the Reindeer at The Ganachery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Adds More Detail, Briar Rose Disney Designer Doll Debuts, & More)

Hey, howdy, hey, pals! We are beginning our day in The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Join us through today’s photo report. It’s only 10 in the morning but, we are starting our day off with a bang! New to the crew at The Ganachery, Peppermint the Reindeer, is a dark chocolate treat filled with chocolate coquito.
WDW News Today

First Poster Released for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The first poster for the upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was released this morning. The poster was shared by the official “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” account on Twitter this morning, along with the statement, “It’s how you wear the mask that matter. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is exclusively in theaters June 2023.”

