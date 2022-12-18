Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun
Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
PHOTOS: Dudley-Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls Reopens After Extensive Refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
At the beginning of October, Dudley-Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls closed for an unplanned extensive refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This week, it finally reopened!. The log wall at the entrance to the queue is now painted orange instead of the previous red color. This was the annual refurbishment...
Avatar: Flight of Passage Pre-Show Actor Releases T-Shirt to Commemorate His Performance
Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to lots of unique characters, but one that particularly sticks out to guests is Dr. Stevens, our pre-show guide to Avatar Flight of Passage. David Danipour, the actor behind the role, took to Twitter to announce a new t-shirt he designed to commemorate his performance in the pre-show.
VIDEO: First Preview of Soundtrack for Wondrous Journeys Fireworks Spectacular Coming to Disneyland for Disney 100 Years of Wonder
Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, and the celebrations kick off at Disneyland on January 27. One of the offerings is a brand new fireworks spectacular for Disneyland park: Wondrous Journeys. This all-new nighttime spectacular will celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios in “an experience that...
Revenge of the Mummy Once Again Accepting Universal Express, Technical Rehearsal Signs Removed at Universal Studios Florida
Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida reopened in August after a lengthy eight month refurbishment, but today the attraction is finally accepting guests utilizing Universal Express once again!. Universal Express is a park ticket add-on that guests can purchase which allows them to skip the regular line at...
Tokyo Disney Bans Merchandise Reselling, Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Resort Refurbs, Character Dining Returns to Cinderella’s Royal Table, & More: Daily Recap (12/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 19, 2022.
VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Testing With Audio at Magic Kingdom
We saw and heard three Walt Disney World Railroad train engines testing with accompanying audio at Magic Kingdom today. We saw the Roy O. Disney, Lilly Belle, and Walter E. Disney engines at multiple stations this morning, but we have yet to see Roger E. Broggie, engine 3. It’s unknown if the Broggie returned to Walt Disney World after going to Strasburg, PA, for refurbishment in summer 2019. Watch our video below to hear some of the train’s narration.
CONFIRMED: Baymax From ‘Big Hero 6’ To Fly Over Sleeping Beauty Castle for Wondrous Journeys Spectacular at Disneyland
We recently reported that a giant Baymax would fly over Sleeping Beauty Castle in the new Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland, and Disney has now confirmed this. In a release today detailing more of what guests can expect from the new show, Disney said “And in a thrilling moment...
Disney Vacation Club Exclusive Moonlight Magic 2023 Events to Begin at Disney California Adventure in February
Moonlight Magic, a series of exclusive events for Disney Vacation Club members, will begin for 2023 at Disney California Adventure in February. The first event will be in February 1, 2023. No details or schedules have been announced. Stay tuned to DLNT for further updates. For more Disneyland Resort news...
BREAKING: ‘NO LIMIT! Parade’ Featuring Mario Kart & Pokémon to Debut in March at Universal Studios Japan
Around a year ago, Universal Studios Japan teased their new daytime “NO LIMIT! Parade,” which will feature units for Mario Kart and Pokémon, among others. Now, the park has finally announced the parade’s debut date!. Starting on March 1, 2023, guests can enjoy the “NO LIMIT!...
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/19/2022 (The American Adventure Reopening Delayed, Holiday Decorations Added at The Seas Pavilion, New Mexico Pavilion Merchandise Collection, & More)
Happy Holidays and welcome to EPCOT! We’re soaking in this sunny, and slightly chilly, Florida day. Join us around the neighborhoods of EPCOT while we find new merchandise, see returning holiday decorations, and more. Let’s get started!. It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida! Only a high...
BREAKING: Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s Character Dining at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in 2023
The buffet will finally return to Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in 2023. The buffet is set to replace the family style on March 1, 2023. Character dining returned to the restaurant in 2020, and distancing requirements were lifted earlier this year. It’s unknown if the food...
Unique Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise & ’50s Retro Disneyland Line Coming in February to Tokyo Disney Resort
It seems like we’re getting in on the 100 Years of Wonder fun here at Tokyo Disneyland, rare considering the Oriental Land Company’s general independence from Disney, especially with merchandise. Tokyo Disney Resort doesn’t even sell Spirit Jerseys or Loungefly bags if you believe it! There will be two new merchandise lines — one featuring (mostly) unique 100 Years of Wonder items, and another hearkening back to the mid-1950s advertisements used for the original Disneyland in California!
Holiday Decorations Added Inside the Nursery Tanks in The Seas at EPCOT
The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is getting in the spirit, even the fish! The nursery tanks have been festively decked out in holiday decor over at The Seas with Nemo & Friends. The big blue world just got a bit more jolly at EPCOT with the addition...
New Grinch Christmas Ornament in the Universal Studios Store at Universal Studios Hollywood
A Grinch ornament may just steal Christmas inside the Universal Studio Store at Universal Studios Hollywood, if you’re not careful!. This Grinch Christmas ornament features 360-degrees of the signature green that the Dr. Seuss character is known for. His sinister smile and yellow eyes make up much of the Christmas balls’ surface. The Grinch Christmas ornament has a gold top and golden ribbon for hanging. “The Grinch” Dr. Seuss logo and Universal Studios logo are featured on the ornament’s backside.
PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes Look at ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ and More Scenes for New Wondrous Journeys Nighttime Spectacular at Disneyland
Wondrous Journeys is the newest nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland park. It will debut on January 27, 2023, as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Today, Disney released more details for the new show, including a behind the scenes look at some of the scenes and effects.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/18/2022 (Peppermint the Reindeer at The Ganachery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Adds More Detail, Briar Rose Disney Designer Doll Debuts, & More)
Hey, howdy, hey, pals! We are beginning our day in The Ganachery at Disney Springs. Join us through today’s photo report. It’s only 10 in the morning but, we are starting our day off with a bang! New to the crew at The Ganachery, Peppermint the Reindeer, is a dark chocolate treat filled with chocolate coquito.
BREAKING: Princess Character Dining Returning to Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom in 2023
Guests at the Magic Kingdom will be able to once again mingle with royalty at Cinderella’s Royal Table beginning February 28, 2023!. The restaurant has not offered meetings with the Disney Princess characters since it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Cinderella has made sporadic, distanced appearances at the restaurant since it reopened.
Former Imagineers Publicly Criticize Modern Disney Hotels That Remove Theme from Spaces, Ask Bob Iger to Make Changes
Eddie Sotto, a former Disney Imagineer who is recognized as one of the most influential theme park experts in the world, believes that Disney resorts are becoming too generic. On Twitter, Sotto responded to our story from last week on the upcoming refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa’s lobby.
First Poster Released for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
The first poster for the upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was released this morning. The poster was shared by the official “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” account on Twitter this morning, along with the statement, “It’s how you wear the mask that matter. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is exclusively in theaters June 2023.”
