Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) celebrates after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime.

According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.

"I overheard him walk over to the offense and say, 'We're going to get stops, you just need five touchdowns, that's nothing,'" Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "It was a nice little moment for me to lead right in off of, and I said, 'Pat, you're exactly right.' It's what we needed at the time."

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins also recalled Peterson's statement when he spoke with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero following the victory.

"Patrick Peterson said all we need is five touchdowns," Cousins said. "I thought he was being sarcastic."

Peterson and the Vikings defense proceeded to hold the Colts to only three points for the rest of the game, while Cousins and the offense went to work.

The Vikings outscored the Colts 36-3 in the second half to force overtime, setting the stage for a game-winning 40-yard field off the foot of kicker Greg Joseph.

The Vikings improved to 11-3 with Saturday's miraculous victory, clinching the NFC North title. It's the 21st division title in the Vikings' history and the first NFC North championship since 2017.

