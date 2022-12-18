ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Juan Ortega Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in Escondido

A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
ESCONDIDO, CA
iheart.com

Man Shot Dead by Police Outside Chula Vista Walmart

An investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting outside a Chula Vista Walmart that left a man dead Sunday evening. According to a San Diego Police Department statement, the incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway. Chula Vista Police responded to multiple calls in the 1100 block of Broadway claiming that a woman was screaming for help as a man was hitting her in the parking lot outside of a Walmart store.
CHULA VISTA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
San Diego Channel

At least 1 killed in Escondido crash between motorcycle and van

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area. The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart

A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
CHULA VISTA, CA

