Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorcyclist hit by van in Escondido identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally struck by a van in Escondido on Saturday has been identified by authorities.
Woman identified in fatal I-8 crash involving 2 vehicles
A woman who was killed in a fatal crash involving two vehicles Sunday on Interstate 8 has been identified by authorities.
I-5 wrong-way driver stopped, arrested on suspicion of stealing SUV
A woman driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning was stopped and arrested on suspicion of auto theft.
Officials identify woman killed in crash on I-8 off-ramp
Coroner's officials Tuesday released the name of a Lemon Grove woman who died on Interstate 8 after her car struck a tree and then another vehicle.
I-8 crash involving 2 vehicles kills woman, injures others
A Lemon Grove woman is dead after she ran her vehicle off Interstate 8 and collided with another vehicle Sunday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
Armed Suspect Robs Banking Services Business Inside Supermarket
An armed assailant robbed a banking-services business inside a Northgate Market in San Diego Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. According to San Diego Police, the suspect walked into the market at 5403 University Ave. just before 8 a.m. and robbed the Prospera Gonzalez outlet inside the store. After the...
38 puppies on their way to San Diego survive tragic crash
A Christmas miracle happened Tuesday morning when 38 puppies survived a crash while on their way to the Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Louisiana Humane Society.
San Diego police arrest babysitter in 3 child molestation cases, suspect due in court Thursday
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection with a series of child molestation cases and investigators are now looking for additional victims, police said Wednesday. The incidents happened between July and December 2022 and involved...
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Van Pulling Out of Driveway
A San Diego motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a van driver in an unincorporated area near Escondido, authorities said Sunday. At 2:16 p.m. Saturday, the male victim, 26, was riding a black Honda CBR motorcycle northbound on Mary Lane, off Orangewood Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.
DUI suspected in rollover crash on I-15; man killed
One man was killed while being a passenger onboard a vehicle that rolled over on Interstate 15 and landed on an Escondido road, said the California Highway Patrol.
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
CHP: Driver arrested, passenger killed in I-15 crash in Escondido
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after her passenger was killed in a crash on Interstate 15.
Report: Navy SEAL Commander Found Dead in San Diego County Home
The commanding officer of Navy SEAL Team 1 was found dead in his San Diego County home earlier this week, The Navy Times reported. The report cited Naval Special Warfare Command officials as saying that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the death of Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III on Monday.
Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested
San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
NBC San Diego
Beloved Ramona Woman Dies Three Years After Being Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver While Biking to Work
A Ramona woman, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle on State Route 67 in 2019 has died after a valiant three-year struggle to survive. “I knew all along that it was possible that we might not be able to save her,” her husband Don Scott said.
Juan Ortega Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in Escondido
A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
iheart.com
Man Shot Dead by Police Outside Chula Vista Walmart
An investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting outside a Chula Vista Walmart that left a man dead Sunday evening. According to a San Diego Police Department statement, the incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway. Chula Vista Police responded to multiple calls in the 1100 block of Broadway claiming that a woman was screaming for help as a man was hitting her in the parking lot outside of a Walmart store.
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
San Diego Channel
At least 1 killed in Escondido crash between motorcycle and van
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area. The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego
Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart
A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
Comments / 0