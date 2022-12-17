ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Chris Gentry
2d ago

cash is always supposed to be king. its especially even more important when joe Biden wants to take our cash and replace it with this new government mandated cryptocurrency. that's an invasion of privacy. its also unconstitutional.

2
WISH-TV

State gasoline tax to fall again in January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January. The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.
R.A. Heim

Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state before Christmas

money fanned out in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander MilsonUnsplash. If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.
WBKR

Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana

Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas

We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. How to prepare your home and vehicle for the winter …. Even...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
My 1053 WJLT

Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
spencercountyonline.com

Governor Eric Holcomb predicts a bright future for Hoosiers

As 2022 winds to a close, Indiana’s 51st Governor, Eric Holcomb, has been looking toward what he hopes to accomplish for the state in 2023. His enthusiasm was practically contagious during a one-on-one zoom interview last week providing more answers than questions. Q: What are you planning for 2023?
WBKR

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit

The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
WBKR

Here’s the Best Way to Buy 2023 French Lick Polar Express Tickets

Every time that I hear Josh Groban's 'Believe', I have to hold back tears. That song is featured in The Polar Express movie, and it holds a special place in my heart. Last week, my son asked if we could go to French Lick, Indiana, and ride the Polar Express train. This was a standing tradition with his MeMe. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I decided to look into getting tickets for our family.
Fox 59

Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana

We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily...
indianapublicradio.org

‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close

Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
WBKR

