Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at Columbia gas station
Police arrested a Columbia woman Monday on suspicion of assault after a shooting at a north Columbia gas station. The post Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at Columbia gas station appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Large police presence at north Columbia gas station after man was shot
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon at the Break Time near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Paris Road. Columbia police tweeted that one man was shot. "We are responding to a shots fired incident in the 2400 block of Paris Road. Officers located one adult The post Large police presence at north Columbia gas station after man was shot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Police search for suspect in gas station shooting on Paris Rd.
Police have identified a possible suspect in the Monday shooting in the 2400 Block of Paris Road. In a post to their Facebook page, the Columbia Police Department identified Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. and said he is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he is wanted for first-degree assault, armed...
Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City drug bust nets 147 capsules of fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man was behind bars Wednesday after a drug bust. According to the Cole County Sheriff’s Department, deputies along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 200 of Dix Road Tuesday evening. According to a news release,...
krcgtv.com
Officials advise homeless, pet and livestock owners about snowstorm expected Thursday
COLUMBIA — In preparation for the snowstorm expected to hit Thursday morning, local cities are starting to issue safety advisories for the most vulnerable as it approaches. This storm has the potential to be very dangerous and even deadly with extreme winds. Homeless populations and animals could be part of the most displaced. The most consistent advice that officials give is to prepare for any inconveniences.
Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges in connection with a deadly November 2021 DWI crash. The post Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
City of Columbia prepares for winter storm, releases list of warming shelters
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia said in a release it was closely watching the weather and waiting for developments on this weeks winter storm that is expected to hit mid-Missouri on Thursday. The city said the publics work department is preparing snowplows and equipment, while working with state...
kjluradio.com
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction
A Boone County judge rejected Monday a request to let a Columbia doctor go free on bond as he awaits trial for rape. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
kjluradio.com
Crocker man arrested for threatening woman's life during assault
A Pulaski County man is arrested for assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Dooley of Crocker was taken into custody Saturday. He’s been charged with second-degree domestic assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Deputies were called...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City pediatrician warns about unsafe toys for kids, teens
When picking out a gift for a child or a teen during the holiday season, you are probably first thinking about the how fun that gift will be, but what about how safe it will be?. Dr. Polly Burrell, a pediatrician with Capitol Region Medical Center, said small toys and...
KRMS Radio
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash
Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man, woman face charges after traffic stop, methamphetamine found in home
A Laclede County man and woman could face drug charges after a traffic stop in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says it worked with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group on an intelligence gathering assignment. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the delivery of controlled substances in Lebanon. Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances was found in the vehicle.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two watches go into effect on Thursday in mid-Missouri, for winter storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) says unforgiving and dangerous winter conditions will be coming to mid-Missouri later this week. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says snow is expected to begin falling in Columbia and Jefferson City early Thursday morning, with plummeting temperatures after that. “And for areas across mid-Missouri,...
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
UPDATE: Ashland missing teen found
"Emily, if you are seeing this, please come home. We love you."
