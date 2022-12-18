Read full article on original website
Sights, Sounds From Bruins Annual Toy Delivery To Local Hospitals
The Boston Bruins made some children’s days better Tuesday as they took part in their annual toy delivery to local hospitals. Members of the Black and Gold visited Massachusetts General Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital and Franciscan’s Children’s Hospital to drop off toys to those spending the holidays in the hospital and not at home.
Tuukka Rask Visits Fenway Park Ahead Of Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
Tuukka Rask got a sneak peek of what Fenway Park will look like when the Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic. The former Boston goalie, who retired from the NHL in Feb. 20222 after complications from hip surgery, will take in the game in a different fashion: as a fan.
Jim Montgomery Believes Cale Makar’s Decision Was ‘Remarkable’
Cale Makar might have regretted his decision, but others feel otherwise. The reigning Norris Trophy winner cost his team a power play Monday night when the honest human in him came out to inform the officials that he wasn’t tripped, but rather lost his balance on his own. This, of course, led to Makar admitting after the game that he felt bad for costing Colorado a shot at a chance to score with the Avalanche ranking top 10 in power play percentage.
Jim Montgomery Sees Improvement In Brandon Carlo’s Offensive Game
Brandon Carlo has never been known for his offensive capabilities, but 2022 has been an especially slow year for the Bruins defenseman. After skating in 26 games without a goal to open up the season, it appears Carlo may flipped the switch Monday night, however. He potted his first goal of the season in Boston’s blowout win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, sniping a trailing shot past goaltender Spencer Knight.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Jets To Win Signed Charlie McAvoy Jersey
The Boston Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets will face off for the first time this season Thursday. You can watch the game on NESN, and you also can play for the opportunity to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” contest.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams’ Market Garnering ‘Strong Interest’
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of the NBA season. As a result, it could lead to an offseason full of options for the 24-year-old forward. With Williams in the midst of just his fourth NBA campaign, taking a...
Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Isn’t Focused On Winning This Award
First-year Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon isn’t too keen on the idea of personal accomplishments, rather doing his best to ensure team success. Before the season began, Brogdon was booked as a favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Oddsmakers priced the veteran at +1200, the fourth-best odds among players listed in contention. Yet to Brogdon, none of that matters.
How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Explained End-Of-Game Reaction Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum didn’t stick around for any on-court festivities following an uninspiring, 117-112, loss for the Boston Celtics to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. There was no dapping up or words of encouragement for Aaron Nesmith, who turned in a strong 15-point,...
Joe Mazzulla Sees Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Seizing Chance With Pacers
In two seasons with the Celtics, Aaron Nesmith struggled to solidify a role in Boston’s rotation. But the No. 14 overall pick in 2020 got a new lease on his NBA career this offseason when the Celtics shipped him to the Indiana Pacers as part of the deal for Malcolm Brogdon.
Bruins Notes: Leadership Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Comeback, Fall To Pacers
BOSTON — The Celtics have lost three consecutive games for the first time all season as their comeback bid Wednesday night against the Pacers fell short with Indiana securing a 117-112 win at TD Garden. The Celtics have slipped to 22-10 while the Pacers get back to the .500...
Cale Makar Felt Guilty For Declining Penalty In Avalanche-Islanders
The Avalanche were primed to go on a power play against the Islanders in the first period Monday night, but Cale Makar called it off. With Colorado and New York scoreless in the final minute of the opening frame, Mathew Barzal was whistled for tripping Makar. The official signaled for a penalty, but Makar waved it off and the official took his word and the game remained at full strength.
Celtics Guard Derrick White Not Stressing Recent Shooting Slump
The month of December has not been kind to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. A key catalyst for the Celtics off the bench and in the starting unit during the first month and a half of the regular season, White has regressed since the calendar flipped as he is in the middle of a prolonged shooting slump.
Joe Mazzulla Sees This Positive Overshadowed In Celtics’ Recent Rut
BOSTON — There aren’t too many good feelings surrounding the Celtics at the moment with Boston having lost four out of their last five games. But Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have to search hard for a positive despite the recent rut his team is in.
Striking Right Balance Key To Coaching Bruins For Jim Montgomery
First-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery isn’t looking to push perfection onto his players. Instead, the 53-year-old bench boss seems to have a firm understanding of when to get on his veteran-laden group and when to relax the reins as well. It’s a delicate balance to find, especially when...
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Message To Celtics After Ugly First Half Vs. Pacers
BOSTON — Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t give a spirited speech at halftime even though Boston was getting throttled by the Indiana Pacers to trail by 28 points at the break. Instead, Mazzulla asked his team a simple question. “Basically decide what team you want to...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Runs Away From Panthers In High-Scoring Tilt
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins continued their dominance at home, defeating the Florida Panthers, 7-3, Monday night at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 25-4-2, while the Panthers fell to 15-14-4. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Basketball, as they say, is a game of runs. Wait a...
How Celtics’ Sam Hauser Addressed Outside Shooting Cold Streak
The Boston Celtics have been far from their previous dominant selves in knocking down shots from the outside. And sharpshooter Sam Hauser, like the team, has also fallen into a bit of a slump recently. During their latest loss against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Hauser was only able to...
Craig Smith Assigned To Providence; What’s Next For Bruins Forward?
The Bruins officially assigned Craig Smith to Providence on Tuesday after he cleared waivers Monday afternoon. But it’s unclear if the Boston forward will report to the AHL affiliate. Smith returned to the Bruins’ lineup in their 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night — a move...
