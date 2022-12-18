ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State gets commitment from Colorado State transfer WR Ty McCullouch

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first transfer commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle had previous MSU ties. Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Monday, two days before the start of the early signing period and less than a week after he made his official visit to Bozeman.
Helena Capital's Tom Carter commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — It was a close call, but in the end, Tom Carter chose the school he's highly connected to. The Helena Capital senior announced his commitment to the Montana State football program on Tuesday, one day before the start of the early signing period. Carter, who said he'll receive a full-tuition scholarship, will join a college where his father also played football and where two of sisters currently compete.
