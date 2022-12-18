BOZEMAN — It was a close call, but in the end, Tom Carter chose the school he's highly connected to. The Helena Capital senior announced his commitment to the Montana State football program on Tuesday, one day before the start of the early signing period. Carter, who said he'll receive a full-tuition scholarship, will join a college where his father also played football and where two of sisters currently compete.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO