KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from Colorado State transfer WR Ty McCullouch
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first transfer commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle had previous MSU ties. Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Monday, two days before the start of the early signing period and less than a week after he made his official visit to Bozeman.
KULR8
Montana State focuses more on high school recruiting than 'get rich quick method' during 2023 cycle
BOZEMAN — Of the 25 football recruits Montana State signed on Wednesday, two are transfers. Last year, MSU added just one transfer during the early signing period and two more during the regular period. Those numbers aren’t entirely abnormal or surprising for a program that has some of the...
KULR8
Montana and Montana State football post commitments during NCAA early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for football opened Dec. 21, 2022 and both Bobcats and Grizzlies made it official on social media.
KULR8
Helena Capital's Tom Carter commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — It was a close call, but in the end, Tom Carter chose the school he's highly connected to. The Helena Capital senior announced his commitment to the Montana State football program on Tuesday, one day before the start of the early signing period. Carter, who said he'll receive a full-tuition scholarship, will join a college where his father also played football and where two of sisters currently compete.
