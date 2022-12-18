Read full article on original website
National Signing Day suggests Jim Harbaugh’s reign over Ohio State and the Big Ten won’t last
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh says he only cares about gold stars earned for toughness and passion, that recruiting rankings are “irrelevant” to his roster-building process. And he’s led Michigan, which will appear in its second straight College Football Playoff next week, to a high enough stratosphere that his words hold credence.
Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer
Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard Video
Michigan's men's basketball program fell to North Carolina in a hotly-contested contest on Wednesday night. The game was heated both on and off the floor. Late in the game, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard went off on the referees, before being restrained by some of his players. Howard did not appear to appreciate that.
Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi
The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michigan Daily
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan
This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
Sports World Reacts To Tom Izzo's Sideline Outfit Tonight
Tom Izzo is feeling festive on Wednesday night. Izzo, who's the men's basketball head coach at Michigan State, is wearing an "Elf" costume on the sideline while he coaches his team against Oakland. Here's a look at the outfit:. While Izzo isn't Will Ferrell, this is still a pretty good...
Hunter Dickinson Goes In On Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson is known for being one of the top centers in all of college basketball, but he's also known for not being one to bite his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind. Whether it be the topic of NIL, or how he views his status as the "villain" when playing on the road, you can always count on Dickinson to provide some good soundbites.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football. Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
