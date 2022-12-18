ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Big Ten's Major 5-Star Transfer

Michigan State scored a major transfer commitment on Wednesday. Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who entered the portal earlier this month, announced his decision to join the Spartans on Wednesday. "Giving out favors held me back," Adeleye wrote on Twitter. "Standing on business now." Rivals rated Adeleye as...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard Video

Michigan's men's basketball program fell to North Carolina in a hotly-contested contest on Wednesday night. The game was heated both on and off the floor. Late in the game, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard went off on the referees, before being restrained by some of his players. Howard did not appear to appreciate that.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline. In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi

The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Hunter Dickinson Goes In On Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson is known for being one of the top centers in all of college basketball, but he's also known for not being one to bite his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind. Whether it be the topic of NIL, or how he views his status as the "villain" when playing on the road, you can always count on Dickinson to provide some good soundbites.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
