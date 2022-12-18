Bryant scores 23, Norfolk State beats Hampton 78-66
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points as Norfolk State beat Hampton 78-66 in the HBCU Challenge on Saturday night.
Bryant had 14 rebounds for the Spartans (8-4). Caheim Brown scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Kris Bankston recorded 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting.
Jordan Nesbitt led the way for the Pirates (3-8) with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Marquis Godwin had 14 points. Daniel Banister pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .
