ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Christmas in the Wards comes to Wintrust Arena

By Eli Ong, Judy Wang
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFBdD_0jmNo14L00

CHICAGO — Christmas in the Wards took center court at Wintrust Arena Saturday, helping mark the 26th straight year the non-profit organization has made a concerted effort to give back to the community during the holiday season.

Every year during December, Christmas in the Wards partners with local business leaders, fortune 500 companies and City government officials to help hundreds of families have essentials and other extras to put under the tree and unwrap Christmas morning.

Nourishing Hope delivering meals in Chicago before holidays

In its infancy, the event was called ‘Christmas in Englewood’ and provided gifts to 50 families. The event has grown every year since, expanding to help more than 700 families today.

The event at Wintrust Arena Saturday helped at least 40 families alone.

For more information on Christmas in the Wards, you can visit their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Chicago students make wooden toys for other kids

CHICAGO — A classroom on Chicago’s West Side has morphed into a full-on wood toy workshop. The assignment in Peter LeGrand’s Proviso Area for Exceptional Children is to build a toy, with love, for Christmas. “These guys have intellectual challenges, physical challenges,” LeGrand said. “We have kids who had cancer, kids who have had brian […]
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

10 Places to Order Christmas To Go In Chicago

The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas to go brunch, dinner, even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6@6: Worst holiday co-workers

The hosts discuss the people you don't want to work with around the holidays along with The Grinch and the ugliest Christmas sweater on WGN Morning News on December 21.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

11-year-old musical prodigy describes journey

CHICAGO — From songs like Silent Night to Jingle Bells, the power of music plays a memorable role in celebrating the spirit of Christmas every year. In tonight’s cover story, WGN News presents an 11-year-old musical prodigy who has been playing instruments and performing music since the age of five. Photojournalist Hector Betancourt has the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Christkindlmarkets announce reduced hours and closures ahead of winter storm

Due to dangerous weather conditions, Christkindlmarkets in Chicago and Aurora have announced they will reduce their hours and close locations early across multiple locations Wednesday. The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in the Loop and RiverEdge Park in Aurora will both close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville will be closed for […]
AURORA, IL
WGN TV

9@9: The Aldi Dress

CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days. That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars. That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News...
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

2nd Annual Toy Giveaway at 2300 Jackson St, Gary Indiana

Kidz Korna, Thriller Dance 2300, and StageCoach Productions have teamed up to help needy families in Gary Indiana. Kidz Korna launched their annual toy drive on Sunday December 17, 2022 at the ETA Theater in Chicago and will continue toy giveaways throughout the week. On Wednesday December 21, 2022 join the festivities near the world famous Jackson Family Home located at 2300 Jackson St. Gary Indiana at the corner of 23rd Ave and Jackson St. from 2- 4pm.
GARY, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?

Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A Chicago Favorite for Authentic Caribbean Cuisine

Jerk 48 is a Chicago favorite for authentic Caribbean food serving up a variety of Jerk dishes from tacos to sandwiches and even pasta. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down an authentic Caribbean dish is owner Kellye Davis and Chef Charles Mason. 548 E. 67th Street. Beverly...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Citizens flock to grocery stores ahead of snow storm

MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area. “Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want […]
MATTESON, IL
959theriver.com

Top 10 Snowstorms In Chicago History.

Snow days, snow ways, snow stays and just keeps falling. We’ve got another big snow event headed our way combined with very cold temps so I thought I’d share the 10 heaviest snow fall events in Chicago in the past 140 years or so. I’ve been here for the top 5. How bout you? Will Thursdays storm join the ranks of the top 10? I think we’re hoping not, but if the weather peeps are correct it could be top 5. They are using that bomb cyclone handle in describing it..
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois

If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
ROSEMONT, IL
WGN TV

‘He loved Christmas’: Northwest Indiana family spending holiday season without slain 7-year-old

EAST CHICAGO, Ill. — It doesn’t really feel like the holiday season for a Northwest Indiana family whose 7-year-old boy was shot and killed this summer. In the early morning hours of July 12, mother Ollie Holliness was driving a van with her four sons and niece inside. After stopping at a gas station near Columbus Drive, multiple shots erupted while she was driving in the 3500 block of Block Avenue.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy