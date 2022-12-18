Read full article on original website
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
New Orleans preps for arctic blast with 3 warming centers, heightened first responders on standby
"This is a very serious weather event, it is just as serious as a hurricane," those are the words from New Orleans City Councilmember Eugene Green when talking about the arctic blast that is heading toward Louisiana.
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible
The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
WWL
Live @ 11: Jefferson Parish lays out cold weather plan for freezing temps
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish is preparing for dangerously cold weather to hit our area tonight. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is set to lay out the parish's plans for the incoming winter weather at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 22, at the parish's emergency operations center. She'll be...
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Water District issues Water Conservation Notice
The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE for all customers serviced by the District. This Water Conservation Notice is being issued because of the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to our area which will likely cause a tremendous demand on our water system. Customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from nonessential water use until further notice. If you choose to “drip” your water to prevent frozen water pipes, you are asked to turn the water off once temperatures reach or go above the freezing mark to allow the water system to replenish itself. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system.
Are you heading to the Christmas Eve bonfires? Here is what to expect with traffic
NEW ORLEANS — If you plan to head to the Christmas Eve bonfires in St. John the Baptist Parish, prepare for some traffic restrictions to be in place says parish sheriff, Mike Tregre. Contraflow is planned for drivers looking to view the bonfires along the levee in Garyville. St....
Plumbers urge residents to protect pipes as arctic freeze approaches New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As we prepare for the freezing temperatures later this week, plumbers are warning residents to protect their pipes to prevent them from bursting. New Orleans doesn’t get frosts all too often, and our houses aren’t built to withstand freezing temperatures like up north. “The...
Councilmembers Giarrusso and Morrell call for national search for new NOPD chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmembers JP Morrell and Joseph Giarrusso released a statement calling for a national search for the new NOPD Chief on Wednesday. This statement comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell named longtime NOPD veteran Michelle Woodfork as the interim Chief, who is replacing outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson once he retires on December 22.
Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’
NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998. Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will...
WDSU
Power restored to residents in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents have had their power restored after a massive outage Monday afternoon. According to Entergy's power outage map, more than 10,000 customers in the Lakeview area were without power at the peak of the outage. Entergy's website has not provided a cause for the outage,...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans suspends shutoffs through New Year
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans announced on Tuesday that power disconnections would be suspended through the New Year. This comes as the New Orleans Metro area prepares for extremely cold temperatures. Disconnections will be suspended from Wednesday through Jan. 2, according to a news release issued by Entergy.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
Van and driver wanted for illegal tire dumping
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating the owner of a white van wanted in connection with illegal dumping of tires New Orleans East.
How utility companies are preparing for the arctic freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The cold weather is about to get colder. While it may only last a few days, utility companies have prepped for this all year round. Both Entergy and CLECO say they’ve been assessing equipment. “We have a lot of different critical equipment in our plants...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures
Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
Woman found dead inside Desire motel, detail limited
At about 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road for a call of a suspected suicide
WWL
New Orleans, LA
