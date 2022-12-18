ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible

The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
Lafourche Water District issues Water Conservation Notice

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE for all customers serviced by the District. This Water Conservation Notice is being issued because of the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to our area which will likely cause a tremendous demand on our water system. Customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from nonessential water use until further notice. If you choose to “drip” your water to prevent frozen water pipes, you are asked to turn the water off once temperatures reach or go above the freezing mark to allow the water system to replenish itself. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system.
Councilmembers Giarrusso and Morrell call for national search for new NOPD chief

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmembers JP Morrell and Joseph Giarrusso released a statement calling for a national search for the new NOPD Chief on Wednesday. This statement comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell named longtime NOPD veteran Michelle Woodfork as the interim Chief, who is replacing outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson once he retires on December 22.
Power restored to residents in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents have had their power restored after a massive outage Monday afternoon. According to Entergy's power outage map, more than 10,000 customers in the Lakeview area were without power at the peak of the outage. Entergy's website has not provided a cause for the outage,...
Entergy New Orleans suspends shutoffs through New Year

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans announced on Tuesday that power disconnections would be suspended through the New Year. This comes as the New Orleans Metro area prepares for extremely cold temperatures. Disconnections will be suspended from Wednesday through Jan. 2, according to a news release issued by Entergy.
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures

Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
