Following the first-ever MLB draft lottery at the annual winter meetings earlier this month, it's time for our first official 2023 mock draft!. There is still a lot of time for prospects to rise and fall during the upcoming spring seasons, but this draft class has already taken shape on the strength of 2022 performances during the high school and college campaigns, as well as on the summer showcase circuit for high school players and in the Cape Cod League and for Team USA at the college level.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO