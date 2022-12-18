ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama WR JoJo Earle Announces Transfer to TCU

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

Earle will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Alabama sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle entered the transfer portal in early December after playing sparingly across his two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

On Saturday, Earle announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes at TCU on his personal Instagram page . Earle had several images of him donned in a TCU uniform, with the final picture declaring his commitment to the Horned Frogs. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The former consensus 4-star receiver from the Class of 2021 played in 18 games across two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He has 24 career receptions for 303 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.6 yards per reception.

Earle joins a TCU roster next season that will be coming off a College Football Playoff berth. The Horned Frogs finished the regular season 12–1, with the lone loss coming in the Big 12 championship to Kansas State.

Even without the conference title, TCU did enough to earn the No. 3 ranking and a trip to the CFP semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Michigan on New Year’s Eve. The winner will advance to the national championship to face the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State.

Community Policy