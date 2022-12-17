Corruption of the FBI is in court records. when Hillary paid for the debunked Russian dossier, the FBI knew it was phony ,Strozk, McCabe and others, but the FBI used it to get a FISA COURT order to spy on the President of the United States of America
All these Twitter dumps are doing is validating what most Conservatives already knew. The FBI, CIA, NSA are all heavily infiltrated by diehard leftist bent on subverting laws and empowering Democrat causes. The real question is, "Will anything be done?" Don't count on it, America has become too corrupt, even many Republicans are on the take. It would take a civil revolution to clean house.
having retired from Federal Procurement, The activites of the FBI "instructing media to remove.." is violation of the Federal Acquisition Regulations. No employee can order/ demand an action of an outside entity without issuance of a purchase order. It is a flow down from the 3rd Amendment. An unpaid service rendered is a bribe.
Comments / 66