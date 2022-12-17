Read full article on original website
Lana Made More Money From Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Mandy Rose was let go from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. It was reported that Mandy Rose was not even given a chance to take down her premium content before her WWE release. According to a report by Fightful Select, just like...
First Three Women Inducted Into The Women’s Wrestling Hall Of Fame This Weekend
Women’s wrestling legends have been honored. Saturday, December 17th, as a part of the Icons of Wrestling Convention & Fanfest, the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted the first three names into the HOF. The three were former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz, Madusa (Alundra Blayze), and Luna Vachon. Both Madusa and Jazz got a chance to speak to the audience. Sadly, Vachon passed away back in 2010. Angel Orsini and ECW legend Gary Wolfe are two of the individuals behind the Hall of Fame. As of now, only Madusa is in WWE’s Hall Of Fame out of these three names. She was also recently featured on NXT as apart of the group of legends to pick the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge match. Jazz on the other hand, has recently retired after one final run with IMPACT Wrestling.
Glory Pro Wrestling December 2 Rizzmember Results (12/18/22)
On December 18, Glory Pro Wrestling held its December to Rizzmember event at the South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event streamed on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. Pre-Show: Ethan Price def. Shota. Kenny Alfonzo def. Lucky Ali. Davey Richards def....
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan. – ICW American Deathmatch World Championship – Death Match: Brandon...
AEW Dark Results – 12/20/22
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark on December 20th on their YouTube channel. You can see the results (courtesy of WrestleZone) below. Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone called Angelio and Chaos Project the...
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
The Miz Pays Bronson Reed Following RAW
Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.
Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss: When Things Break, They Shatter
Tell me something, my friend. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?. The tale of Bray Wyatt in WWE is a wild one, both in the ring and outside of it. A man mocked for his weight, a member of The Nexus, a leader of the Wyatt Family, and a man teetering on the edge of otherworldly madness from the confines of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, he was filled to the brim with creative ideas.
NWA Powerrr Results – 12/20/22
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on December 20th on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) are below. NWA Powerrr Results (12/20) – Tyrus, BLK Jeez, Trevor Murdoch, and others shared their thoughts on the Champions Series at multiple points throughout the show. –...
The Former Jack Gallagher Loses Pro-MMA Debut In Round One
Things didn’t work out this time. Jack Gallagher is a pro-wrestler and former WWE star who has now turned to Mixed Martial Arts. Now under his real name, Jack Claffey, he made his Bantamweight and Pro-MMA debut over the weekend for Full Contact Contender, FCC 32, which aired on UFC fight pass. He took on fellow bantamweight Marlon Jones. The fight didn’t last so long as Marlon TKO’d Jack in round one, which you can see below.
Stephen A Smith Comments On Possibly Being A Manager In WWE
WWE legend and Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to promote his upcoming Peacock documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which premieres on Monday, December 26th. During the interview, Flair claimed WWE is “entertaining” the idea of bringing the ESPN host in for a managing role at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. This led Stephen A. Smith to reveal his aspirations of being a heel manager, but that comes with some conditions.
Tribute To The Troops 2022 Pulls In Around 612,000 Viewers
The 20th annual Tribute to The Troops television special aired from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December, 17th. It featured several memorable matches for the fans in attendance. According to Wrestlenomics on their Patreon, this year’s Tribute To The Troops aired on Saturday afternoon on Fox with a...
Liv Morgan Says She Doesn’t Like Ronda Rousey “Anymore”
Morgan earned the respect of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who hugged her after the match. It appears that the two have drifted apart since the MITB PLE, with Morgan publicly announcing her lack of fondness for Rousey. The 28-year-old recently appeared on the Twin Talk with Haley &...
WWE NXT Results – 12/20/22
NXT ran their weekly show on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The show featured two tag team championship matches and multiple singles matches. You can see the full results of the show below. – NXT Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) def. Josh Briggs &...
WWE Pull Hall Of Famer From ECW Reunion Event
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was set to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The intention was for him to appear at the convention following the show, as well as in Bully Ray’s match against Matt Cardona that night. However, it has now been reported WWE pulled him from the event.
STARDOM Results (12/18/22)
STARDOM’s final show ahead of the Year-End Climax and Stardom Dream Queendom arrived Sunday as the promotion traveled to Kanuma, Tochigi for their third to final stop in 2022. You can find the full results for the show below. Saya Iida def. Lady C and Saki Kashima. 02line (AZM...
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rises This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.37 demo rating last Monday.
Rob Van Dam Inducted Into The Hardcore Hall Of Fame
Last night, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame of the former ECW Arena, the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Van Dam also wrestled at Battleground Championship Wrestling which happened that same night in the building and he defeated Rhino in the main event. At the end of the event, RVD, Sabu and Bill Alfonso all reunited. The trio were formerly together in ECW as a tag team managed by Bill. You can see a photo of the reunion below.
Dominic Garrini Receives His Brown Belt
There’s a new brown belt in town. Dominic Garrini has a new belt. Recently, Dominic and his tag team partner Kevin Ku were crowned the DPW tag team champions. Now, one half of Violence Is Forever has revealed on social media that he received his Brown belt. Congratulations, Dominic!
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Ads Seen On Trains
Wrestle Kingdom season is upon us. Every year, the excitement around the new year for wrestling fans comes at the benefit of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom show which always kicks off the new year in a great way. This year, Wrestle Kingdom 17 goes down on January 4th and is packed with legends and current stars all battling it out. From Kenny Omega to Kazuchika Okada to The Great Muta, all the stars are out for the night. New Japan doesn’t stop at the show, the festivities leading up to the event are a massive deal with merchandise and press conferences and even ads all around Japan, including on public train transportation. Today, NJPW revealed their Wrestle Kingdom banners that are present on trains currently and can be seen by fans in Japan. You can see the banners below.
