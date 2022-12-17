Women’s wrestling legends have been honored. Saturday, December 17th, as a part of the Icons of Wrestling Convention & Fanfest, the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted the first three names into the HOF. The three were former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz, Madusa (Alundra Blayze), and Luna Vachon. Both Madusa and Jazz got a chance to speak to the audience. Sadly, Vachon passed away back in 2010. Angel Orsini and ECW legend Gary Wolfe are two of the individuals behind the Hall of Fame. As of now, only Madusa is in WWE’s Hall Of Fame out of these three names. She was also recently featured on NXT as apart of the group of legends to pick the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge match. Jazz on the other hand, has recently retired after one final run with IMPACT Wrestling.

2 DAYS AGO