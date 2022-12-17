Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
bodyslam.net
Lana Made More Money From Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Mandy Rose was let go from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. It was reported that Mandy Rose was not even given a chance to take down her premium content before her WWE release. According to a report by Fightful Select, just like...
bodyslam.net
Liv Morgan Says She Doesn’t Like Ronda Rousey “Anymore”
Morgan earned the respect of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who hugged her after the match. It appears that the two have drifted apart since the MITB PLE, with Morgan publicly announcing her lack of fondness for Rousey. The 28-year-old recently appeared on the Twin Talk with Haley &...
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Was Afraid New Age Outlaws Would Legitimately Attack Him During WWE Live Event
Triple H is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry and never be understated. However, The Game has done some questionable things over the course of his career and gotten heat with a few people. This included The New Age Outlaws, whom Triple H once believed were going to attack him during a WWE house show.
bodyslam.net
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Eric Ryan. – ICW American Deathmatch World Championship – Death Match: Brandon...
bodyslam.net
Glory Pro Wrestling December 2 Rizzmember Results (12/18/22)
On December 18, Glory Pro Wrestling held its December to Rizzmember event at the South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event streamed on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. Pre-Show: Ethan Price def. Shota. Kenny Alfonzo def. Lucky Ali. Davey Richards def....
bodyslam.net
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rises This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.37 demo rating last Monday.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 12/20/22
NXT ran their weekly show on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The show featured two tag team championship matches and multiple singles matches. You can see the full results of the show below. – NXT Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) def. Josh Briggs &...
bodyslam.net
Tribute To The Troops 2022 Pulls In Around 612,000 Viewers
The 20th annual Tribute to The Troops television special aired from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December, 17th. It featured several memorable matches for the fans in attendance. According to Wrestlenomics on their Patreon, this year’s Tribute To The Troops aired on Saturday afternoon on Fox with a...
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Final Viewership This Week
The final numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. On December 19, Brandon Thurston reported that Friday’s WWE SmackDown finished with a average viewership total of 2.191 million viewers. This is down from the previous Friday’s SmackDown, which drew 2.306 million viewers. Friday’s episode also featured with a final key demo rating of 0.52, which is down from the previous week’s 0.57 rating.
bodyslam.net
WWE Pull Hall Of Famer From ECW Reunion Event
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was set to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The intention was for him to appear at the convention following the show, as well as in Bully Ray’s match against Matt Cardona that night. However, it has now been reported WWE pulled him from the event.
bodyslam.net
Stephen A Smith Comments On Possibly Being A Manager In WWE
WWE legend and Hall Of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to promote his upcoming Peacock documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, which premieres on Monday, December 26th. During the interview, Flair claimed WWE is “entertaining” the idea of bringing the ESPN host in for a managing role at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. This led Stephen A. Smith to reveal his aspirations of being a heel manager, but that comes with some conditions.
bodyslam.net
Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Another title match is on deck. MLW has released a press release announcing the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will be defending her title against Zoey Skye at the upcoming Blood & Thunder event in January 2023. You can read the full press release below. (PHILADELPHIA) —...
bodyslam.net
Dominic Garrini Receives His Brown Belt
There’s a new brown belt in town. Dominic Garrini has a new belt. Recently, Dominic and his tag team partner Kevin Ku were crowned the DPW tag team champions. Now, one half of Violence Is Forever has revealed on social media that he received his Brown belt. Congratulations, Dominic!
