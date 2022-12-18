ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Retired hockey coach builds community rink in Oakland County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A retired hockey coach in Oakland County has turned a project into a real labor of love. For the last three years, he’s spent a month meticulously building an outdoor ice rink. It has everything from lights to benches, every year he makes the rink bigger than the last.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month

This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
DETROIT, MI
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
Eastern Michigan University accepting applications for third entrepreneurial cohort

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members with big ideas about small businesses can now apply to be a part of the third cohort for the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program. The eight-week hybrid program teaches entrepreneurs business skills, and offers professional coaching, networking and mentoring opportunities. Participants...
YPSILANTI, MI
Carhartt announces expansion, 125 more jobs at Dearborn headquarters

DEARBORN, Mich. – Carhartt has announced the expansion of its Dearborn headquarters and 125 new job positions. On Monday, the Whitmer Administration made a statement about the project as it is getting support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. According to a press release, the new jobs and expansion are...
DEARBORN, MI
US airlines waive rebooking fees for flights affected by pre-Christmas winter storm

DETROIT – A dangerous winter storm is heading for Michigan just before Christmas, but the Great Lakes State is not the only one impacted. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across the U.S. -- from the Plains and the Midwest to the East Coast -- Thursday through Saturday this week. The severe weather will certainly disrupt holiday travel over the next several days.
DETROIT, MI
Catch up with Sponge before their benefit concert

They are a Detroit rock group known for hits like “Molly,” “Plowed,” and “Have You Seen Mary?” Next week, “Sponge” is coming back together for a special concert with an important mission that will help those in need here in the city.
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor schools continue to close due to high number of staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – More Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings have closed as staff absences due to illness continue for a second week. In an early morning email to AAPS community members on Monday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced that A2 STEAM K8 at Northside and Tappan Middle School were going to be closed for the day due to a “very high number of staff illnesses.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
Local holiday drive announces several donation sites around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Community Action Network is running a food, fund and supply drive for families in need this holiday season. Now through Dec. 31, donations can be dropped off at several locations in town and will be taken to CAN’s Bryant Community Center Emergency Food Pantry. CAN...
ANN ARBOR, MI
They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop

The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
DETROIT, MI
Rocket Mortgage launches new program to help Detroiters save up money to become homeowners

DETROIT – Rocket Mortgage is launching a new program aimed at helping some of the country’s most renter-rich cities become places for thriving homeowners. The program is called “The Rocket Wealth Accelerator” and comes with a partnership with Local Initiatives Support Coalition (LISC), a non-profit that supports local programs across the country.
DETROIT, MI
Here’s an unique way to make a holiday fashion statement

Strictly Sportswear has styles for those on your gift list who like to make a fashion statement. Kathy Hamlin, owner of Strictly Sportswear, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to share some gift ideas to up the style of someone special in your life. Hamlin says...
DETROIT, MI
EPA to tighten nitrogen oxide limits for new heavy trucks

DETROIT – In a little over four years, new heavy truck makers will have to cut harmful nitrogen oxide pollution more than 80% under new standards released Tuesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Some environmental and health advocates praised the standards but others said they don’t go far...
DETROIT, MI
Plane crashes on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills; pilot has minor injuries

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A pilot crashed his plane on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills after trying to make an emergency landing, officials said. A 63-year-old man from Detroit was flying the plane Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) when he started to experience engine trouble, according to authorities. He crashed on Stellantis property, which is on Chrysler Drive between I-75 and North Squirrel Road.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
1 person fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 19) at 5:39 p.m. in the 19100 block of Biltmore Street in Detroit. Detroit police responded to the shooting, and upon arrival, officers indicated that the person had been shot. The victim...
DETROIT, MI

