Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal
WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
KCBD
Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Vet school in Amarillo closed due to winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero. Only essential personnel...
everythinglubbock.com
Technology Tuesday (11/08/2022), Flytographer
LUBBOCK, Texas — Selfies are okay sometimes but what if you want something better for your vacation photos? Here’s Flytographer. Use the video player to see more.
everythinglubbock.com
National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil in Lubbock on Wednesday, Dec. 21
LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Homeless Consortium will host its annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil late Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) in Lubbock. According to a press release, the candlelight vigil takes place from 5:15 – 5:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and...
Are You As Excited As I Am For This Tea Location in Lubbock?
Tea people rejoice, one of Lubbock's favorites is adding another location to the area. Back in 2019, we got out first HTeaO location and people immediately fell in love. Every hour they have 27 flavors of fresh-brewed ice tea for you to try, mix and match and enjoy. This company's...
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System receives “Magnet®” redesignation
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, UMC Health System announced it received “Magnet®” recognition for a second time since joining in 2018. According to a press release from UMC Health System, the Magnet Recognition Program® recognizes top health care organizations in the nation for achieving nursing excellence.
everythinglubbock.com
Mukewater Outfitters is hosting the Brews and Dudes Men’s shopping event
LUBBOCK, Texas—This was a shopping experience the men will enjoy. Attendees will be handed a beer, a personal shopper will be assigned to you and your gifts will even be gift wrapped. Sound too good to be true? The Brews and Dudes Men’s shopping event at KK’s Corner Mall is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information: @MukewaterOutfitters @kkscornermall.
KCBD
National Signing Day: Area athletes sign to play at college level
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was National Signing Day and in the area many athletes signed to play NCAA Division I Football, including several with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Congrats to all the athletes that signed, their families, coaching staff, schools and communities. Frenship:. Isaiah Kema signed to play...
What Ever Happened To The Animals From Lubbock’s Putt Putt Golf And Games?
One of the animals has come roaring back to life. I can't be the only one who remembers Putt-Putt Golf And Games. In fact, I only took kids there, while some of you were actually taken there as kids. Hopefully, you'll all bear with me as I take you on a trip down memory lane.
‘Just love on them’: 35th Annual Lubbock County Detention Center Christmas Visit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former City Councilman TJ Patterson started a tradition 35 years ago visiting the men and women at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Christmas day. The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down. “You do the crime, […]
abc7amarillo.com
Parents suing West Texas schools over racism, demand action over antisemitic bullying
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Teachers and students in Littlefield ISD are in mourning after the death of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo. A 25-year-old Lubbock man has died after a serious crash on Friday. Erik Montgomery was found with serious injuries after his crash crashed into a...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: December 21st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Strong front arrives. Low of 10°. Winds N 25-30 MPH. Tomorrow: Dangerously cold. High of ↓30° before sunrise. Daytime temperatures peaking in...
One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
KCBD
Once homeless woman gets new home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store, family owned and operated since 2018
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hobbytown is Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store. It offers toys, games, Legos, remote control hobbies and plastic models. This is a great store to buy from for those on your Christmas list; all while supporting local. They are located at 5610 Frankford Ave or find them on Facebook: Hobbytown Lbk.
How to watch Coach Mike Leach memorial service
The memorial memorial service for Mike Leach, former Texas Tech Head Football Coach and more recently Mississippi State coach, will be Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0