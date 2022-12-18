ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil in Lubbock on Wednesday, Dec. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Homeless Consortium will host its annual National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil late Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) in Lubbock. According to a press release, the candlelight vigil takes place from 5:15 – 5:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

UMC Health System receives “Magnet®” redesignation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, UMC Health System announced it received “Magnet®” recognition for a second time since joining in 2018. According to a press release from UMC Health System, the Magnet Recognition Program® recognizes top health care organizations in the nation for achieving nursing excellence.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mukewater Outfitters is hosting the Brews and Dudes Men’s shopping event

LUBBOCK, Texas—This was a shopping experience the men will enjoy. Attendees will be handed a beer, a personal shopper will be assigned to you and your gifts will even be gift wrapped. Sound too good to be true? The Brews and Dudes Men’s shopping event at KK’s Corner Mall is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information: @MukewaterOutfitters @kkscornermall.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

National Signing Day: Area athletes sign to play at college level

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was National Signing Day and in the area many athletes signed to play NCAA Division I Football, including several with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Congrats to all the athletes that signed, their families, coaching staff, schools and communities. Frenship:. Isaiah Kema signed to play...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Co. Courthouse announces Christmas, New Year’s schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Courthouse announced its upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule. The Lubbock County Courthouse and Annex will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. Both will remain closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26. Regular business hours and services...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: December 21st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight: Strong front arrives. Low of 10°. Winds N 25-30 MPH. Tomorrow: Dangerously cold. High of ↓30° before sunrise. Daytime temperatures peaking in...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

One man & 7 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During December

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man. 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Jr. is currently wanted by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office for a Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information. That does mean that Lopez had information that did not belong to him.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Once homeless woman gets new home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tina Valdez used to spend her nights on the streets of Lubbock, not knowing where she would lay her head for the night. Valdez says losing her children was the final straw. She knew it was time to turn her life around. “Before you can fix...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store, family owned and operated since 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas—Hobbytown is Lubbock’s only hobby and toy store. It offers toys, games, Legos, remote control hobbies and plastic models. This is a great store to buy from for those on your Christmas list; all while supporting local. They are located at 5610 Frankford Ave or find them on Facebook: Hobbytown Lbk.
LUBBOCK, TX

