A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in...
NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
NEXT Weather: A pre-Christmas strong brew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With more clouds than sunshine, Saturday wasn't a great day. But at least, after all the rain we had late last week, it was dry. Sunday promises a mix of clouds and sun, with slightly colder temperatures; highs will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.There's good and bad news when it comes to the upcoming week's forecast. Let's start with the good:Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a continued chill, but light winds. High pressure will start to settle into the area late Monday night into Tuesday, clearing out the skies at...
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
fox29.com
Officials: 2 injured, hospitalized after SEPTA train hits car in Lansdowne
LANSDOWNE, Pa. - Two people were injured after the car they were in was struck by a SEPTA train in Delaware County. Officials say the accident happened Wednesday afternoon, about 2:30, at South Union Avenue, in Lansdowne, as the train was heading into Philadelphia on the Media Wawa Line. Two...
fox29.com
Camden public school students to mask up for 2 weeks following winter break
CAMDEN, N.J. - Students and staff in the Camden City School District will wear masks for two weeks after they return from holiday break to limit the spread of COVID and other seasonal illnesses. In a letter to families, the district said the decision was made to be "proactive" and...
southjerseyobserver.com
Photos & Video: Steel Beams Installed Over Route 42 in Bellmawr as Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance
Last week, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced left lane closures on Route 42 in both directions as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr. The closures were necessary to install steel beams. These photographs and video were taken on December 18, 2022 of the beams...
WDEL 1150AM
Overturned tractor trailer crushed rush hour traffic Monday morning
An overturned tractor trailer blocked three lanes of southbound I-95 at Route 273 in Christiana Monday morning, December 19, 2022, for five and a half hours. The crash happened around 6 a.m. The truck driver was not hurt. Hazardous materials crews were called out for a fuel spill, and the...
fox29.com
2 hospitalized after fire tears through home in Frankford, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Frankford overnight, officials say. Authorities say fire crews were dispatched to a home at the corner of Bustleton Avenue and E Cheltenham Avenue on Tuesday evening around 11:45 p.m. According to the...
Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area
It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
fox29.com
Police investigating ATM explosion at Chesnut Hill Wells Fargo branch
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the department's bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Chestnut Hill. Police say officers and the bomb squad responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Street around 4:05 a.m. for reports of an explosion and men trying to break into an ATM at a Wells Fargo Bank.
fox29.com
City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia
City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
fox29.com
Woman's body found in a bag encased in cement in basement of vacant Philadelphia home, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources say the body of a woman was found encased in cement in the basement of a vacant Philadelphia home. The gruesome discovery was made by police last week as they were acting on a tip about human remains inside a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Frankford.
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon. Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect in critical condition after being shot while trying to break into North Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition and being held by police after he was shot while trying to break into a home in North Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday morning at 4:36 a.m. on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue. Investigators say...
13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 double shootings in Philadelphia that happened less than an hour apart
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of double shooting on Monday night that happened less than an hour apart. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7700 block of Limekiln Pike just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 33-year-old...
