Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in...
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A pre-Christmas strong brew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With more clouds than sunshine, Saturday wasn't a great day. But at least, after all the rain we had late last week, it was dry. Sunday promises a mix of clouds and sun, with slightly colder temperatures; highs will range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.There's good and bad news when it comes to the upcoming week's forecast. Let's start with the good:Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a continued chill, but light winds. High pressure will start to settle into the area late Monday night into Tuesday, clearing out the skies at...
WDEL 1150AM

Overturned tractor trailer crushed rush hour traffic Monday morning

An overturned tractor trailer blocked three lanes of southbound I-95 at Route 273 in Christiana Monday morning, December 19, 2022, for five and a half hours. The crash happened around 6 a.m. The truck driver was not hurt. Hazardous materials crews were called out for a fuel spill, and the...
LehighValleyLive.com

This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.

A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
fox29.com

Police investigating ATM explosion at Chesnut Hill Wells Fargo branch

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the department's bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Chestnut Hill. Police say officers and the bomb squad responded to the 7700 block of Crittenden Street around 4:05 a.m. for reports of an explosion and men trying to break into an ATM at a Wells Fargo Bank.
fox29.com

City leaders believe new police initiatives are weakening trend of deadly violence in Philadelphia

City leaders credit new police initiatives for helping reduce deadly crime in Philadelphia. Despite the grim milestone of 500 homicides, murders in Philadelphia are currently trending downward by 7% following a historically bloody 2021 in which 562 people were murdered in the city. City officials believe new police initiatives are helping them combat the scourge of gun violence, which Mayor Kenney says accounts for nearly 90% of all murders.
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
