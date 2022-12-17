PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO