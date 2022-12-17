Read full article on original website
Brunch with Santa boosts Caroling on The Circle food drive
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department’s Brunch with Santa event at Grain on the Rocks was a huge success, with more than 350 food items collected for the Sussex County Caroling on The Circle food drive. Grain on the Rocks will continue to collect nonperishable food items until Saturday, Dec....
Mountaire Farms Hosts Annual 'Christmas For Thousands'
SELBYVILLE, Del.- Mountaire Farms hosted it's annual 'Christmas for Thousands' on Wednesday. 150 volunteers gatherer at the Selbyville plant warehouse to package 3,000 boxes of food. Each box is a Christmas meal for a family of 4, all of the food donated by Mountaire Farms. Zach Evans of Mountaire Farms says this is a special event.
Cape Henlopen Senior Center sets upcoming events
The Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced its upcoming special events. Jackpot Bingo, held once a month, is set for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person. A great lunch is available for a reasonable price. Penny Bingo is offered at 11:45 a.m. the remaining Wednesdays of each month.
Rehoboth Elementary students facilitate food drive
Rehoboth Elementary School students in Scott Pierce’s classroom participated in the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle campaign. Each year, this gathering doubles as a community singing event in Georgetown and a food drive for hungry families in Sussex County. Pierce has been incorporating the food drive project into...
Eugene Alexander Baeurle, generous heart
Gene was born and raised in Scranton, Pa., and was preceded in death by his parents Alexander and Margaret Baeurle, as well as his sister Margaret Baeurle Little. Gene is survived by his three children, their spouses and eight grandchildren: Michael Baeurle (Rebecca Baeurle) children: Kate and Alex, James Baeurle (Courtney Baeurle) children: Lucy (Will Kesley), Lily and Grace, and Annmarie Baeurle Borcky (Richard Borcky): children: Ben, Brianne and Brett. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Lavelle (Linda); and eight nieces and nephews.
Milford “tent city” residents clearing out as land is set for development
MILFORD, Del. – If you turn down East Masten Circle in Milford, and follow a trail into the woods, you’ll find a tent city. About 40 to 50 homeless individuals stay there at any given time. As those staying at the camp prepare for plummeting temperatures, they’re now...
Rehoboth Art League to host receptions Jan. 6
2023 is an exciting year for community art, as it marks the 85th anniversary of the Rehoboth Art League. Opened June 18, 1938, the Rehoboth Art League has served artists and art lovers throughout Sussex County for nearly a century. During 2023, RAL will host special events celebrating this memorable...
Grotto brings back Bake at Home Pizza
Grotto Pizza, a Rehoboth Beach restaurant group, is again offering Bake at Home Pizza. For the same price as a 12-inch cheese pizza, customers can stock their fridge and freezer to enjoy Grotto Pizza’s award-winning swirl-topped pies whenever they wish. A thawed pizza takes up to 10 minutes to...
William E. Rickards, loved the Lord
William E. Rickards, 90, of Milford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Silver Lake Center in Dover. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church Cemetery, 26602 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro. Arrangements by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro. Letters of...
Community Briefs 12/21/22
Ellendale New Year’s Day parade entries due Dec. 23. The Town of Ellendale announced entry is open for its New Year's Day Parade, which starts at 12 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, processing down Main Street. Participants must register by Friday, Dec. 23, by filling out the form at ellendale.delaware.gov/annual-new-years-day-parade.
Surf Bagel in Milford is now open
The Surf Bagel on NE Front Street in Milford has opened. This is the first expansion of the popular breakfast and lunch restaurant since SoDel Concepts purchased it about a year ago. Brothers Dave and Tom Vitella founded the bagel business near Five Points in 2004. They opened a second...
Rehoboth Avenue bathrooms block beautiful Christmas tree
I would encourage everyone in Rehoboth to visit the Bandstand area and admire the beautiful Christmas tree the city has decorated. Bad Hair Day on Lake Avenue is also very pretty. It is too bad the building of public restrooms blocks the approaching view of this beautiful Christmas tree, and...
Richard Paul Blades, retired pastor
Pastor Richard Paul Blades “Dicky” met his Savior face to face Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 18, 1940, to the late Marion Paul Blades and Mildred Hill Blades, and was raised in Laurel. Dicky graduated from Laurel High School...
Spreading Christmas cheer to Delaware’s troops
The entire country participated in the war effort during World War II, including providing Christmas gifts to those stationed at Delaware’s military bases. In this photograph, a group of unidentified men and women is shown with piles of wrapped gifts for soldiers at Fort Miles in Lewes, Fort DuPont in Delaware City, New Castle Air Base and Delaware State Hospital in New Castle. Fort Miles was established in 1941 to defend the mouth of the Delaware Bay. The fort remained in operation in some form until 1991, when it was fully decommissioned.
News Briefs 12/20/22
In observance of Christmas and New Year’s Days, Rehoboth Beach City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave., will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. For more information, call 302-227-6181, Ext. 522 or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com. Acres town hall closed Dec. 26, Jan. 2. In observance of Christmas and New...
