J.D. Martinez reportedly headed to Dodgers

By Rob Bradford
 4 days ago

The Red Sox are officially going to be looking for a new designated hitter for 2023.

As was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, J.D. Martinez has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dodgers.

The 35-year-old finished his final season with the Red Sox - finishing off a five-year contract - hitting .274 with a .790 OPS and 16 home runs. After making the American League All-Star team, Martinez struggled in the second half, hitting just .233 with a .701 OPS.

Martinez did rebound somewhat in the final month of the season, finishing September and October by hitting .284 with an .889 OPS, including two home runs on the final day of the season.

Martinez explained on the Bradfo Sho in the final week of 2023 that he had identified a much-needed adjustment that was going to steer him down the right path. The DH also told the podcast in September that he regretted not playing any games in the outfield, feeling the lack of activity was ultimately detrimental to his ability to produce at the plate.

Martinez is reunited with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc, who served as the righty hitter's private instructor before being hired first by the Diamondbacks and then Los Angeles.

