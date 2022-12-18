ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Group seeks Christmas gifts, cards for Lowcountry’s homeless

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry advocacy group is asking for wrapped gifts to hand out to Charleston’s homeless community throughout the Christmas weekend. Uplift Charleston is holding its third annual Christmas Gifts for the Homeless drive through Friday. The organization is asking the community to wrap a gift or donate to people experiencing homelessness who often do not get gifts during the holiday season.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Prince-themed New Year’s Eve party canceled

Organizers say this event has been canceled. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab your raspberry beret and get ready to party like it’s 1999. You can ring in the new year with a Prince-themed New Year’s Eve party happening in Mount Pleasant. Dance the night away as DJ Silk T spins music throughout the […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train. With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”. He breathes, speaks,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A year long project and vision to improve the Folly Road corridor has wrapped up another year of research and plans. The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and connectivity with pedestrian and bike lanes. Officials hope the work will also improve the value and quality of life along the thoroughfare.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Missing Seabrook man found safe, unharmed

Forty-one-year-old Donald Youmans of the Seabrook community, reported missing by family members on Monday, Dec. 12, was “located safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His last contact with family members before being reported missing was on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Firefly Distillery “Bring Your Own Shuckers” Oyster Roast Series

Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most popular distillery, will be hosting monthly “Bring Your Own Shuckers” Oyster Roasts from January through March on its four-acre field alongside the Noisette Creek. The ticketed Sunday events will offer all-you-can-eat oysters from Lowcountry Oyster Co along with live music, beer, and Firefly cocktails for purchase. Event attendance is limited and tickets are available now at https://fareharbor.com/fireflyspirits/items/282021/.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Advocacy group calling for bike lane on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry advocacy group is calling to add a bike lane to King Street in downtown Charleston after the street was ranked within the state’s top 10 most dangerous roadways for vulnerable users like bicyclists and pedestrians. Charleston Moves, a Lowcountry nonprofit, is encouraging bikers...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Free peep show

The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 5 to Dec. 14 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Someone reported to police that they saw a topless woman Dec. 8 in the parking lot at Wholesale Liquors in West Ashley, according to a Charleston police report. When an officer approached her, she reportedly was covered in a blanket and he asked her to put a shirt on. The woman said she didn’t have a shirt on because she was hot and she didn’t have any clothes. Multiple witnesses confirmed they saw the woman in “varying degrees of undress.” She was arrested for indecent exposure.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC never offered surgeries for transgender minors, spokesperson says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is responding after a conservative group of politicians claimed the health system provided care for children in a pediatric transgender clinic. A spokesperson for MUSC says they never provided gender-altering surgeries for minors in the pediatric endocrine clinic nor...
CHARLESTON, SC

