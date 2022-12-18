Read full article on original website
Mount Pleasant church to host live nativity on Christmas Eve
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Point Hope United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant will host a live nativity and petting zoo on Christmas Eve. This is the first time the church on Turgot Lane has offered the interactive Christmas experience. It will take place Saturday, December 24 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Guests are […]
live5news.com
Group seeks Christmas gifts, cards for Lowcountry’s homeless
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry advocacy group is asking for wrapped gifts to hand out to Charleston’s homeless community throughout the Christmas weekend. Uplift Charleston is holding its third annual Christmas Gifts for the Homeless drive through Friday. The organization is asking the community to wrap a gift or donate to people experiencing homelessness who often do not get gifts during the holiday season.
live5news.com
GP HOPE delivers toys and holiday cheer to Colleton County residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some folks in Colleton County had a great weekend thanks to GP H.O.P.E., Inc. The group’s acronym stands for Green Pond Helping Our People Excel. The nonprofit hosted its third annual toy and bike giveaway last Saturday. More than 200 people turned out at the...
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws first ever ‘Angel Tree’ to support community pets
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is hosting its first-ever “Angel Tree” to support 12 community pet families with essential items. Danielle Zuck, with Dorchester Paws, says their goal is to support families who can provide a safe and loving home but are at risk of surrendering their pets.
Prince-themed New Year’s Eve party canceled
Organizers say this event has been canceled. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab your raspberry beret and get ready to party like it’s 1999. You can ring in the new year with a Prince-themed New Year’s Eve party happening in Mount Pleasant. Dance the night away as DJ Silk T spins music throughout the […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity, asking for fosters over the holidays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are encouraging people to foster ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays to give animals in need a warm home. The Berkeley County Animal Center and Dorchester Paws say they are at capacity. To help alleviate the cost of...
live5news.com
Demolition underway for $27M N. Charleston athletic complex renovation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition has begun to make way for a new recreation complex in North Charleston that city officials say will bring upgraded amenities to the community. The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total of around $27 million.
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
live5news.com
Charleston looking to turn former radio station site into public park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could soon be spending millions to turn the site of a former radio station in West Ashley into a public park with waterfront access. It’s been a while since WPAL signed off from a two-acre site along Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway...
live5news.com
Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train. With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”. He breathes, speaks,...
live5news.com
Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A year long project and vision to improve the Folly Road corridor has wrapped up another year of research and plans. The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and connectivity with pedestrian and bike lanes. Officials hope the work will also improve the value and quality of life along the thoroughfare.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
yourislandnews.com
Missing Seabrook man found safe, unharmed
Forty-one-year-old Donald Youmans of the Seabrook community, reported missing by family members on Monday, Dec. 12, was “located safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His last contact with family members before being reported missing was on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
crbjbizwire.com
Firefly Distillery “Bring Your Own Shuckers” Oyster Roast Series
Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most popular distillery, will be hosting monthly “Bring Your Own Shuckers” Oyster Roasts from January through March on its four-acre field alongside the Noisette Creek. The ticketed Sunday events will offer all-you-can-eat oysters from Lowcountry Oyster Co along with live music, beer, and Firefly cocktails for purchase. Event attendance is limited and tickets are available now at https://fareharbor.com/fireflyspirits/items/282021/.
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
live5news.com
Advocacy group calling for bike lane on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry advocacy group is calling to add a bike lane to King Street in downtown Charleston after the street was ranked within the state’s top 10 most dangerous roadways for vulnerable users like bicyclists and pedestrians. Charleston Moves, a Lowcountry nonprofit, is encouraging bikers...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Free peep show
The Blotter is taken from reports filed Dec. 5 to Dec. 14 with area police departments. Blotter of the week: Someone reported to police that they saw a topless woman Dec. 8 in the parking lot at Wholesale Liquors in West Ashley, according to a Charleston police report. When an officer approached her, she reportedly was covered in a blanket and he asked her to put a shirt on. The woman said she didn’t have a shirt on because she was hot and she didn’t have any clothes. Multiple witnesses confirmed they saw the woman in “varying degrees of undress.” She was arrested for indecent exposure.
live5news.com
MUSC never offered surgeries for transgender minors, spokesperson says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is responding after a conservative group of politicians claimed the health system provided care for children in a pediatric transgender clinic. A spokesperson for MUSC says they never provided gender-altering surgeries for minors in the pediatric endocrine clinic nor...
