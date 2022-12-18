ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man accused of possession

 4 days ago
Russell Warren

A woman’s screams for help led to the arrest early Friday morning of a man on a second-degree felony drug charge.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Friday from the 3700 block of Crestview Drive. The 911 caller said they could hear yelling and a woman screaming for help.

When officers arrived they found Russell Warren, 38, sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and officers learned he had a warrant for theft of property, $100-$750, the report stated.

Warren was arrested and during a subsequent search of the vehicle, they found multiple glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue, a glass bong and 10 grams of meth, the report stated.

Warren was booked into the Ector County jail on the warrant and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

He remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $45,000.

