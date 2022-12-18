Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
wxxv25.com
18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
WLBT
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two people dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two victims, a 16-year-old female and an adult male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
WDAM-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
WDAM-TV
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The caller said possible screams and gun shots...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
WDAM-TV
City attorney to take action to prevent further violence at St. James Wright VFW Post 5397
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday night, in a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney, Moran “Randy” Pope III, to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. According to the City, this...
darkhorsepressnow.com
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged
A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
Man charged with shooting Mississippi deputy in the back
A sheriff said a Mississippi man will be charged with attempted capital murder after shooting a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy in the back hours and hitting another deputy’s police vehicle. A deputy, named by WDAM-TV as Steve Pazos, was shot and wounded Friday night while investigating an auto...
One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
