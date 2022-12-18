HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

