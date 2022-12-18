Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Eli Apple Had A 6-Word Message For Tom Brady Following Sunday's Game
Eli Apple has never been one to mince words, and that was certainly the case after he and the Bengals beat Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. The Bengals came roaring back in the second half, overcoming a 17-3 deficit at halftime, to beat the Bucs 34-23 this weekend. After the game, ...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thanks Bills Mafia for past support (video)
Buffalo Bills fans have given the business to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in more way than one. Most recently, Tagovailoa got some flak from Bills Mafia for his snow-related comments prior to Week 15’s matchup between the AFC East rivals in Orchard Park. Taogvailoa downplayed the weather for...
Colin Cowherd calls Dolphins loss to Bills 'one of the most impressive losses of the year'
The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium, 32-29, in a game where Mike McDaniel’s team felt like they were always just a play away from winning. Despite going from South Florida to blistering Orchard Park, Miami was prepared for a fight,...
How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL
The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
“Superman” Josh Allen sign erected in Buffalo
While the sign displays a "Superman Josh Allen," Allen recently compared Knox to Superman following his touchdown during the Jets game on Dec. 11.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Josh Allen Status Revealed: Bills at Bears Injury Report
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed on Tuesday’s report due to his right elbow, while center Mitch Morse was expectedly absent.
Bills’ Coach McDermott holds press conference ahead of game against Bears
The Bills vs Bears game is scheduled to be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Bills leaving a day early to Chicago because of ‘once in a generation winter storm’
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday that they’ve altered their travel plans for this week and will head to Chicago a day early for Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Bears. The Bills are now set to leave Thursday night to try and...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
Buffalo Bills Rulings Review (2022): Week 15
On a magical and snowy December night, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins and essentially locked up their third straight AFC East title. It was a terrific football game, with Tyler Bass hitting yet another field goal as time expired to win the game. The Bills improved to 11-3; the Dolphins sank to 8-6.
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Bills-Bears picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Prove it by playing the syracuse.com Prop Bet Showdown! Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Bills game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
