Santa Paula, CA

Sharon Osbourne hospitalized

By Karen Butler
 4 days ago

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized in California after falling ill.

Sharon Osbourne has been hospitalized in California for an undisclosed illness. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

NBC News confirmed the 70-year-old TV personality suffered an unspecified, but not life-threatening medical emergency.

"I can confirm that we went to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula at 6:30 on Friday afternoon and that we transported a patient to Santa Paula hospital," a Ventura County Fire Department representative told E! News Saturday.

TMZ said Osbourne had been working on an unnamed show at the inn when she got sick.

Her condition was unknown Saturday.

Neither Osbourne nor her publicist have publicly commented on her status.

Osbourne is the wife of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne . She has also starred in the TV series The Osbournes, The X-Factor, The Celebrity Apprentice and America's Got Talent .

