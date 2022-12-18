ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s Son and Baby Granddaughter Killed in Crash

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Pinal County Sheriff's Office

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s 22-year-old son Cooper and 1-year-old granddaughter died in a car crash Friday afternoon. Cooper’s fiancé was severely injured in the crash and remains in critical condition. They collided with a pickup truck, with the passenger of that car taken to the hospital in critical condition, as well. “I thought it was for sure a bookcase that fell over. It was just so loud and almost the whole block came out to see it. That’s how loud it was,” local resident Jason Vaught told ABC15 Arizona of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t hurt in the crash, according to police, and he was arrested on suspicion of impairment. The sheriff has become a notable figure, publicly disregarding Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order in 2020 and publicly criticizing the Biden administration. Several notable politicians in the state, including Ducey, Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, took to Twitter to express their condolences to the sheriff for his loss.

Lexi Grace
4d ago

how very very sad... God bless them both 🙏🙏 condolences to your family and friends 🙏🙏

