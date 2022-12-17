ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

WEAR

Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

5 arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five individuals who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. Officers say so far, they have recovered a stolen vehicle along with keys...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Angels deliver relief to disaster struck areas

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a very simple act of kindness that they, truthfully, expected to pretty much go unnoticed. This is the reaction from the people who felt that "simple act" was a gift from Angels. Members of Escambia High School's National Honor Society can rattle off dozens...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Missing 28-year-old woman last seen Dec. 7 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are trying to locate a missing 28-year-old woman. The sheriff's office put out an alert Tuesday for Deanna Christina Rodriquez. She was last seen near the 1600 block of North T Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 lbs, and has brown...

