WEAR
Escambia County provides list of cold weather shelters for Thursday evening
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County has provided a list of organizations that will open as cold weather shelters beginning Thursday evening. There are three shelters, each with their own qualifications for entry. For men, the Waterfront Rescue Mission on 348 W. Herman Street will be open. Women who visit...
WEAR
State officials provide road tips to prepare Northwest Florida holiday travelers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- If you're traveling for the holiday's you're more than likely driving. AAA says most of the 112 million people traveling will do so by road. And with temperatures dipping below freezing, WEAR News spoke to some of our state officials on how they're preparing for this winter freeze.
WEAR
1 hospitalized, RV destroyed after fire on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized and an RV trailer is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola Wednesday morning, according to Escambia County Public Information. The fire took place around noon on the 2300 block of N. Pace Boulevard. A...
WEAR
Pensacola plumber provides home maintenance advice ahead of extreme cold weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As the freezing weather approaches our area, a local plumber is providing helpful advice on how to properly maintain your home and what to watch out for if you aren't prepared. "I have a guy from California that says, 'Well it's Florida. It never freezes in Florida.'...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
WEAR
FPL provides tips to keep warm during the cold weather while saving money
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- During this cold weather, heating your home could have a large impact on your energy bill. Florida Power & Light customers can monitor their daily use and track the impact heat has on their bill. FPL suggests setting the thermostat to 68 degrees and to avoid adjusting...
WEAR
Mobile man critically injured after crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Mobile man is critically injured after a three-car crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Tuesday afternoon. It happened just east of Highway 87 at around 1:30 p.m. State troopers say a pickup was trying to pass a van in the eastbound lanes. They...
WEAR
Pensacola Police warn residents to lock cars, keep gifts out of sight this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents to lock their cars at shopping centers and at home this holiday. Public information officer Mike Wood tells WEAR News Wednesday, with Christmas getting closer, holiday safety is two-fold. Officer Wood says this time of year car burglary is more...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Correctional Facility wins Excelsior Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Both the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility received the Excelsior Award this month from the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. They received the award after earning perfect scores on their accreditation reviews for the past 15 years. Sheriff...
WEAR
UPDATE: Crews put out house fire on N Hayne Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews put out a house fire in Pensacola Monday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the home in the 2900 block of N Hayne Street around 4 p.m. Crews put out the fire around 5 p.m. Crews on scene say no one was home at the time...
WEAR
Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
WEAR
5 arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five individuals who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. Officers say so far, they have recovered a stolen vehicle along with keys...
WEAR
'All Sports Association' donates $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County student-athletes are getting support from the "All Sports Association." The organization donated $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation. The donation will help to improve school sanctioned sports activities for middle and high school athletic programs in the county. “On behalf of the...
WEAR
Angels deliver relief to disaster struck areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a very simple act of kindness that they, truthfully, expected to pretty much go unnoticed. This is the reaction from the people who felt that "simple act" was a gift from Angels. Members of Escambia High School's National Honor Society can rattle off dozens...
WEAR
Baptist Health Care, Santa hold Christmas party for C.A. Weis Elementary School students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It was a special day for C.A. Weis Elementary School students Tuesday. Baptist Health Care held their annual Christmas party at the school Tuesday morning. Santa showed up in a firetruck and visited every classroom. He even had a gift for every student. The gifts came from...
WEAR
Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
WEAR
Legal Leaf owner speaks on multiple burglaries in just over month in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Six break-ins in just over six weeks at a delta-8 store in Pensacola. Now the business owner and his family want to know who's behind it. Delta-8 is a substance found in cannabis that produces similar effects to marijuana. That's part of the reason the owners of...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
WEAR
Missing 28-year-old woman last seen Dec. 7 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are trying to locate a missing 28-year-old woman. The sheriff's office put out an alert Tuesday for Deanna Christina Rodriquez. She was last seen near the 1600 block of North T Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 lbs, and has brown...
