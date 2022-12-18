Read full article on original website
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
WWMT
Kalamazoo car dealership employees and police officers honored for heroic actions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four employees of a Kalamazoo Honda dealership and two West Michigan police officers were honored Wednesday for their potentially life-saving heroics on December 15th. Kalamazoo Public Safety says a man, angry that he'd been dropped off at the wrong dealership, quickly became violent and attacked a...
WWMT
Police arrest man caught on video snatching purse of 80-year-old woman
Niles, Mich. — Police say they have arrested a man after DNA evidence identified him as the suspect in the robbery and injury of an 80-year-old woman from last April in Niles. During the robbery, the suspect’s shoe fell off and remained on the scene. The shoe was...
WWMT
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
WWMT
Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kai Turner will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers accused of the shooting and killing of 2-year-old Kai Turner are expected to stand trial. Recalling the scene: Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. A Kalamazoo County judge decided that there is enough evidence to bound the case...
WWMT
Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
WWMT
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
WWMT
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WWMT
Mobile home fire in Allendale was intentionally set, Ottawa County deputies say
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people, a woman and a child, died from a fire that occurred Saturday evening in Allendale. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office originally deemed the fire suspicious, but determined it was intentionally set Monday, deputies said. Smoke filled: Woman & child dead after suspicious mobile home...
'She was a great mother': Next-door neighbor shocked by details of deadly Allendale fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — As investigators share more information about a deadly weekend fire in Allendale, a next-door neighbor said she's shocked to hear about the tragedy that happened so close by. "I was completely heartbroken, and devastated," said Brandi Donley, who lives on Aspen Court in Allendale. On Saturday...
WWMT
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
WWMT
Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department. Three people self-evacuated.
WWMT
Zeeland man critically injured after crashing into Holland Township restaurant
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Zeeland man was hospitalized after crashing his car into the side of a Holland Township restaurant Monday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened on Douglas Avenue when the driver, who was traveling west, drove across all southbound lanes...
WWMT
School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
WWMT
Bronson Healthcare announces 2022 top baby names for Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Did your baby's name make the list?. Bronson Healthcare announced the top 2022 baby names for babies born at its Kalamazoo and Battle Creek hospitals Thursday. For 2022, more than 4,500 babies were born at Bronson Birthplace, which has two locations, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, according...
WWMT
One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
