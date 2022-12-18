OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.

