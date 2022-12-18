ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Firefighters rescue two from Tuesday Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — Multiple area emergency personnel responded to a Tuesday morning fire in Bangor where one person died and four were injured. A total of six people were sleeping in the Third Street home around 8:30 a.m. when the fire broke out, according to the Bangor Police Department. Three people self-evacuated.
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
BANGOR, MI

