Paul McCartney and ‘Jersey Girl’ wife visit a cafe in New Jersey
BERNARDS — A Somerset County restaurant owner has shared his encounter with icon Paul McCartney and the rockstar’s wife, a New Jersey native. Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Café, said "Sir Paul" and Nancy Shevell stopped in on Friday. The cafe has been open in Basking Ridge for four years.
Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookie
Eating could easily be named an Olympic sport in New Jersey, so we know a little something about great food, whether it's a savory meal or a sweet treat. And we now know what our favorite and delicious Christmas cookie is just in time for the holiday weekend. Maybe you're...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The State
We're always searching for great food here in New Jersey, and there is plenty to be had. When we hear of great food locations, we can't wait to share them, and today we share a wonderful nugget about Garden State burritos. There is such an amazing variety of food in...
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
Beautiful! Top 10 Most Amazing Lakes in New Jersey You Must See
When it comes to water and New Jersey, the first thing that pops into mind is our beaches. No one can dispute the fact we have some of the most beautiful beaches in America right here in New Jersey. That being said, what about our lakes? We have some of the most beautiful lakes in the nation and we thought we would take a look at possibly the best "10" in the state.
The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries
Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
New Jersey Has Some Awesome Food But This Has Been Named The Weirdest
There are many things New Jersey is famous for, and there are a few things the Garden State is infamous for. This falls into the latter category. We are talking about the weirdest food in all of New Jersey. There is no question that we are one of the states...
New Jersey Hosts A Very Cool Taylor Swift Experience in Jersey City For Diehard Swifties
We just had our contest U+3RSwifties and it was amazing fun so many "Swifties" entered for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert here in New Jersey. Congratulations once again to Nicole K from Toms River, she and three friends are going to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium this summer and it will be the concert event of the year. We know there could only be one winner, but now here is a chance for you Swifties to see a great show with lights, camera, action, and Taylor Swift's greatest hits.
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
New Jersey witness says silent objects disappeared into thin cloud layer
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A New Jersey witness at Burlington Township reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing object at about 11:30 p.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
Three Local Bars Make List of Top Sports Bars in New Jersey
Sports bars are always a fun place to meet friends and watch the game, we are fortunate to live in an area that has a ton of great options. NJ.com put together a list of the top 22 sports bars in NJ and three local bars in our area made their list.
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
