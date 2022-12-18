ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon scores 18, Villanova defeats St. John’s 78-63

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP)Eric Dixon scored 18 points and Villanova won its Big East opener, defeating St. John’s 78-63 on Wednesday night. Dixon also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-5). Brandon Slater scored 16 points and Caleb Daniels added 13 points. The Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East) were...
