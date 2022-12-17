Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
FTX founder Bankman-Fried consents to extradition
NASSAU (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to be extradited to the United States where he faces fraud charges, according to an affidavit his lawyer read on Wednesday at a court hearing in The Bahamas. It paves the way for the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to be flown to...
1470 WMBD
Invoking World War Two, Zelenskiy tells Congress aid is not charity
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Congress on Wednesday that aid to Ukraine is an investment in democracy, not charity, and invoked American victory over the Nazis in a key World War Two battle to press for continued assistance. Zelenskiy, on his first foreign wartime visit,...
1470 WMBD
U.S. lawmakers include ban on TikTok on government devices in spending proposal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers early Tuesday included a proposal to bar federal government employees from using Chinese app TikTok on government-owned devices in a key spending bill. The Senate last week voted on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Josh Hawley to bar federal employees from using the...
1470 WMBD
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily keeps in place COVID-era border restrictions on migrants
WASHINGTON/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said COVID-era restrictions set to end this week should temporarily stay in place as a Republican legal challenge moves forward, just as the White House and border communities had been prepping for an increase in the number of migrant crossings.
1470 WMBD
Sweden blocking Turkish man’s extradition is “very negative,” Ankara says
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden’s Supreme Court blocking the extradition of Bulent Kenes, a Turkish man, is a “very negative” development, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, as Stockholm seeks Ankara’s approval for it to join NATO. Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking at a news conference...
1470 WMBD
Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK
LONDON (Reuters) – Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday. “Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers,” Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “In...
