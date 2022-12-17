ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
1470 WMBD

FTX founder Bankman-Fried consents to extradition

NASSAU (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to be extradited to the United States where he faces fraud charges, according to an affidavit his lawyer read on Wednesday at a court hearing in The Bahamas. It paves the way for the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to be flown to...
1470 WMBD

Invoking World War Two, Zelenskiy tells Congress aid is not charity

WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Congress on Wednesday that aid to Ukraine is an investment in democracy, not charity, and invoked American victory over the Nazis in a key World War Two battle to press for continued assistance. Zelenskiy, on his first foreign wartime visit,...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Sweden blocking Turkish man’s extradition is “very negative,” Ankara says

ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden’s Supreme Court blocking the extradition of Bulent Kenes, a Turkish man, is a “very negative” development, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, as Stockholm seeks Ankara’s approval for it to join NATO. Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking at a news conference...
1470 WMBD

Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK

LONDON (Reuters) – Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday. “Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers,” Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy