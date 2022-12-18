ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, MS

Comments / 2

Related
WDAM-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws

Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
BOGALUSA, LA
CBS 42

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
an17.com

Grand Jury indicts two suspects in Abita Springs murder case

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury returned an indictment against Dain Robert McCann, 25 of Abita Springs for the Second-Degree Murder of Jon Paul McIntyre and Obstruction of Justice. The grand jury also returned an indictment in the same case against Jacob Sloan, 27 of Abita Springs, for Obstruction of Justice and Accessory after the Fact to Second-Degree Murder.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WDAM-TV

Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Fox News

Fox News

907K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy