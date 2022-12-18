Read full article on original website
These Teenage Mississippi Sisters Were Accused in the Shooting and Stabbing Death of Their Mom
In 2019, two sisters aged 12 and 14 years old stood accused in the death of their 32-year-old mother Erica Hall. According to the reports, the two girls apparently attacked and ultimately killed their mother one Friday evening three years ago. The attack was said to be bloody and horror-inducing.
Man charged with shooting Mississippi deputy in the back
A sheriff said a Mississippi man will be charged with attempted capital murder after shooting a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy in the back hours and hitting another deputy’s police vehicle. A deputy, named by WDAM-TV as Steve Pazos, was shot and wounded Friday night while investigating an auto...
WDAM-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
Two found dead at Jasper County residence in possible domestic dispute
Deputies in Jasper County are investigating what may have been a domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on County Road 1719 outside Stringer. The caller reported hearing possible screams and gunshots from...
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
Mississippi agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in bedroom of her house
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious circumstances behind the discovery of a deceased woman in her bedroom. Officials with the Jones County Coroner’s Office identified the 32-year-old woman as Savannah Cochran. Cochran was found dead in the bedroom of her residence on Schwann Gully Road in...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
an17.com
Grand Jury indicts two suspects in Abita Springs murder case
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury returned an indictment against Dain Robert McCann, 25 of Abita Springs for the Second-Degree Murder of Jon Paul McIntyre and Obstruction of Justice. The grand jury also returned an indictment in the same case against Jacob Sloan, 27 of Abita Springs, for Obstruction of Justice and Accessory after the Fact to Second-Degree Murder.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
WDSU
Former Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to obscenity on the altar, jailed after interview
A former Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to obscenity on the altar was jailed after doing a television interview with WDSU. Travis John Clark, 39, was accused of engaging in lewd sexual acts with two dominatrices on the altar at a church in Pearl River. He was arrested in 2020,...
Fox News
