Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
CBS News
Man sought in Fort Lauderdale club stabbing, two teen girls injured
MIAMI - The search is on for a man who stabbed two teens last month at a Fort Lauderdale club. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was with a group of friends at SWAY Nightclub on SW 2nd Avenue when she was groped by a man. She pushed him away and told her friends what had happened. A friend of the teen, also 17, went up to the man and told him to leave them alone.
NBC Miami
Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police
A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect who caused lockdown scare at Fox Trail Elementary in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of causing a school scare. Andre Lyonel Leon, 22, is behind bars after police said he jumped a fence and ran through Fox Trail Elementary on Monday while trying to escape officers. They were trying to arrest him on a...
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
WSVN-TV
Superintendent Vickie Cartwright speaks out following Broward teacher assistant arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright spoke out on the allegations against a classroom assistant at West Broward High School. On Tuesday, John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens. The 53-year-old paraprofessional has been charged with lewd and...
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
Woman caught on video throwing monitor at ticket counter employee at MIA
MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500. Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges against McMillian.According to investigators, on Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent,...
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving golf cart
Police have arrested a suspect for the August 16th deadly hit-and-run crash involving a man driving a golf cart.
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested in North Miami High Football Star's Killing to Be Charged as Adult
The 15-year-old arrested in the shooting death of a North Miami High School football star last month will be charged as an adult. The teen appeared at a Zoom hearing Tuesday, where Miami-Dade Judge Dawn Denaro explained that prosecutors are charging him as an adult in the shooting of of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.
WSVN-TV
Grinch caught on camera stealing reindeer decoration from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reindeer was ripped off from a South Florida hotel, and the person who took the decoration is being called a real-life grinch. The woman and her friends seem to think this was all a big joke, but the hotel’s owner says this is no laughing matter.
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested after assaulting American Airlines employee at MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers flared at Miami International Airport when an airline employee was attacked, leading to the arrest of a passenger. On Tuesday, police confirmed they had arrested 25-year-old Camilia McMillie after she assaulted an American Airlines employee, Tuesday. Only In Dade provided a video showing...
Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison
Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
Complex
Video Shows Woman Throw Computer at Miami Airport Airline Agent
Traveling during the holidays is always stressful, and one woman at Miami International Airport decided to take out her frustrations on American Airlines staff this week. Per NBC Miami, 25-year-old Alabama woman Camila McMille was filmed screaming at an airline agent on Tuesday after she was told her children had walked off on their own without telling her. She could be seen berating the airline employee, and picked up the computer monitor at the gate to throw it at the woman. According to investigators, she demanded the gate agent find her children and pulled the boarding pass reader from behind the counter before throwing the monitor.
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that happened in Lake Worth Sunday night. A blue SUV was driving north on North Dixie Highway in the inside lane and was approaching a green light as a pedestrian was standing on the corner of North Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N, according to deputies.
Comments / 6