Traveling during the holidays is always stressful, and one woman at Miami International Airport decided to take out her frustrations on American Airlines staff this week. Per NBC Miami, 25-year-old Alabama woman Camila McMille was filmed screaming at an airline agent on Tuesday after she was told her children had walked off on their own without telling her. She could be seen berating the airline employee, and picked up the computer monitor at the gate to throw it at the woman. According to investigators, she demanded the gate agent find her children and pulled the boarding pass reader from behind the counter before throwing the monitor.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO