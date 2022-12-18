ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

CBS News

Man sought in Fort Lauderdale club stabbing, two teen girls injured

MIAMI - The search is on for a man who stabbed two teens last month at a Fort Lauderdale club. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was with a group of friends at SWAY Nightclub on SW 2nd Avenue when she was groped by a man. She pushed him away and told her friends what had happened. A friend of the teen, also 17, went up to the man and told him to leave them alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Woman caught on video throwing monitor at ticket counter employee at MIA

MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500. Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges against McMillian.According to investigators, on Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman arrested after assaulting American Airlines employee at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers flared at Miami International Airport when an airline employee was attacked, leading to the arrest of a passenger. On Tuesday, police confirmed they had arrested 25-year-old Camilia McMillie after she assaulted an American Airlines employee, Tuesday. Only In Dade provided a video showing...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison

Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Complex

Video Shows Woman Throw Computer at Miami Airport Airline Agent

Traveling during the holidays is always stressful, and one woman at Miami International Airport decided to take out her frustrations on American Airlines staff this week. Per NBC Miami, 25-year-old Alabama woman Camila McMille was filmed screaming at an airline agent on Tuesday after she was told her children had walked off on their own without telling her. She could be seen berating the airline employee, and picked up the computer monitor at the gate to throw it at the woman. According to investigators, she demanded the gate agent find her children and pulled the boarding pass reader from behind the counter before throwing the monitor.
MIAMI, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

