Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction: Disappointing NFC Teams Meet on MNF

This week's " Monday Night Football " game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could definitely be relabeled as "The Disappointment Bowl." The Rams are the freakin’ Super Bowl champions and they enter this game with a 4-9 record on the season. The Packers are, well… the Packers. They are always supposed to be good. Yet here they are sitting with a record of 5-8. The playoff chances for both teams are essentially almost gone, but there is still a sliver of hope.

However, these two pseudo-contenders also come into this game from very different ends of the spectrum. The Rams saw Baker Mayfield join the team early last week, learn the offense for something like 34 hours and then lead them to a remarkable last-minute 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on " Thursday Night Football ." That win broke a six-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Packers started the season as expected with a 3-1 mark, including a win over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and Bill Belichick’s Patriots. But since then they have gone a paltry 2-7. They spent last week licking their season-long wounds with a bye. It will be interesting to see how each team reacts to being back on the field again with little hope of making the playoffs.

Three Things to Watch

1. Baker Baker, the Magic Maker

Anything having to do with this game must start with the fact that Baker Mayfield was completely magical last week. Everybody in the football world saw that improbable 92-yard, last-minute touchdown drive last Thursday which allowed the Rams to beat the Raiders, 17-16. Prior to that point, an NFL quarterback hadn’t led a team on a 98-yard TD drive in the final minute to win a game in some 45 years. Overall, Mayfield had some spotty moments, but he ended up going 22-of-35 for 230 yards. Again, not bad for just barely perusing the playbook prior to making his LA debut. Will his "magic" return for another week? Will taking 10 more days to actually delve into the playbook result in even better results? One thing is for sure, Mayfield proved that his career hadn’t spiraled toward an end. He looks like he is ready to write some new chapters for the Rams.

2. Under pressure

As is usually the case, getting a good defensive push against both quarterbacks will be vital here. The Packers have a blitz rate of 40.3 percent on passing attempts, recording 24 sacks and getting pressure on opposing QBs 30.2 percent of the time. Mayfield did suffer a bit against the Raiders, getting sacked four times with six knockdowns. However, Packers beware: against Maxx Crosby and the Raiders, Mayfield was stellar under duress, going 10-of-12 with QB rating of 128.5 when being pressured. Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 24 times in 13 games. He has gone interception-free in three of his last four games, but only threw for 182 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per throw against Chicago his last time out. However, he was able to lead the Pack to 18 fourth-quarter points to pull out the 28-19 win. So both QBs come into this game having orchestrated big come-from-behind wins. Something tells me whichever one ends up with the dirtier uniform will lose this one.

3. Don’t forget these two key players

Rams: Cam Akers, RB

The Rams aren’t setting any rushing records in the NFL this season (they are 30th in the league, averaging 86.1 yards per game). While guys like Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson have emerged in the receiving game, Akers has been used mostly in a "keep-em-honest" type of way, carrying the ball 113 times for 376 yards this season. But on Monday night, it's a matchup with the league's 30th-ranked rushing defense (154.8 ypg). So look for Akers to be more of a cog in the offensive game plan as the visitors will try and lean on the run to control the clock a bit.

Packers: Christian Watson, WR

The rookie wideout has 25 catches and seven touchdowns on the season, but most of his receptions (15) and all of his scores have come in the last four games. It's clear that Watson and Rodgers are developing a nice rapport. Against Dallas in mid-November, Watson nabbed three touchdowns on a season-high eight targets as the Packers pulled off their most impressive win, 31-28 in overtime. The last time out against the Bears, Watson had a 46-yard touchdown run, giving him eight total in his last four games.

Final Analysis

Despite being remote, both teams have the playoffs in mind going into this one. Or at least their fans do. (Insert Jim Mora impersonation here).

Following this showdown, the Rams have very winnable games against the Broncos and the Chargers and a trip to Seattle. The Packers’ situation looks a little more dire. After this, they’ll have Miami, Minnesota, and the surging Detroit Lions. The Rams definitely have an easier remaining slate, meaning their playoff chances, though remote, are more realistic than the Packers' chances.

But this is the frozen tundra the Rams will be trodding upon. And history shows you never bet against Aaron Rodgers playing at home in December or January. But it won’t be an easy win.

Prediction: Packers 21, Rams 17

— Written by Eric Sorenson, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. He is a college football, college baseball and college hockey addict... and writer. Follow him on Twitter @Stitch_Head .

