EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO