thepressgroup.net
Pascack Valley registers big-time in 5th District Hometown Heroes Awards
FAIR LAWN—U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) honored “local first responders, veterans, life-saving bystanders, volunteers, community leaders, and residents” during his Fifth District Hometown Heroes Ceremony, held at the Fair Lawn Community Center. Gottheimer honored more than 20 residents as Fifth District Hometown Heroes to acknowledge their dedication...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Holiday Cheer Sought For Bergen County Teacher With ALS
A Bergen County teacher who's married to a police officer could use some holiday cheer.Friends have been rallying to help Christine Grogan of Wyckoff, who has ALS, and her family."Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle contro…
baristanet.com
Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday
Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
N.J. town owes ex-environmental chief nearly $38K in back pay, lawsuit says
The former chief environmental health specialist for Wayne Township has filed a lawsuit alleging the Passaic County municipality owes him nearly $38,000 in back pay. Thomas Cantisano, 58, worked for the township for 24 years — including 13 years as a department head — before resigning in March 2020, according to the complaint filed in Superior Court of Passaic County.
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Jalopnik
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse
The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
It was called one of the worst nursing homes in N.J, Why did it take so long to shut it down?
She still remembers the smell. The first time Anna Velez Negrón came to visit her uncle, she was all but assaulted by the vile odor of excrement when she entered the nursing home off a rural, two-lane road in Sussex County. “As soon as we walked in the double...
‘Bling’ Bishop From Bergen Seized By FBI, Charged With Swindling Retiree Out Of $90,000
A flashy Brooklyn bishop who lives in Bergen County – and was infamously robbed at gunpoint during a live-streamed church service earlier this year – swindled one of his parishioners out of $90,000 in retirement money that he used for himself, federal authorities charged. Lamor Whitehead, a 44-year-old...
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
thepressgroup.net
Redevelop plan change in limbo
HILLSDALE—Would you like to swap the free community center to be built by redeveloper CP Hillsdale — as part of its community benefit giveback for increased housing density — in exchange for a $750,000 payment to Hillsdale, plus six additional apartments for the redeveloper?. That was the...
thepressgroup.net
Reservoir nature trail, much anticipated, seen as opening in spring
WOODCLIFF LAKE—The long-awaited Woodcliff Lake Reservoir Nature Trail — a 1.5-mile ribbon of walking path along the reservoir’s eastern boundary — is likely to open by Earth Day, April 22, 2023, said a water utility spokesperson. Officials from three partner municipalities concurred. The nature trail has...
N.J. churches warm the heart with coat, toy giveaways (PHOTOS)
The doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist opened wide on Sunday morning and out streamed the faithful onto the sidewalks of Paterson, where Santa Claus and his elves were waiting, many of them dressed in FBI jackets. The DJ cued Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and suddenly, those...
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Andrew Cuomo, Kellyanne Conway dine at NYC Italian restaurant
The former Democratic governor and Republican strategist shared a meal at Il Postino on the Upper East Side on Monday night, the New York Post reported.
