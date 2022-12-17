ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, NJ

thepressgroup.net

Pascack Valley registers big-time in 5th District Hometown Heroes Awards

FAIR LAWN—U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) honored “local first responders, veterans, life-saving bystanders, volunteers, community leaders, and residents” during his Fifth District Hometown Heroes Ceremony, held at the Fair Lawn Community Center. Gottheimer honored more than 20 residents as Fifth District Hometown Heroes to acknowledge their dedication...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
94.5 PST

The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes

Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
UNION CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Holiday Cheer Sought For Bergen County Teacher With ALS

A Bergen County teacher who's married to a police officer could use some holiday cheer.Friends have been rallying to help Christine Grogan of Wyckoff, who has ALS, and her family."Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle contro…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday

Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy

The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Jalopnik

How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Redevelop plan change in limbo

HILLSDALE—Would you like to swap the free community center to be built by redeveloper CP Hillsdale — as part of its community benefit giveback for increased housing density — in exchange for a $750,000 payment to Hillsdale, plus six additional apartments for the redeveloper?. That was the...
HILLSDALE, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Reservoir nature trail, much anticipated, seen as opening in spring

WOODCLIFF LAKE—The long-awaited Woodcliff Lake Reservoir Nature Trail — a 1.5-mile ribbon of walking path along the reservoir’s eastern boundary — is likely to open by Earth Day, April 22, 2023, said a water utility spokesperson. Officials from three partner municipalities concurred. The nature trail has...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. churches warm the heart with coat, toy giveaways (PHOTOS)

The doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist opened wide on Sunday morning and out streamed the faithful onto the sidewalks of Paterson, where Santa Claus and his elves were waiting, many of them dressed in FBI jackets. The DJ cued Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and suddenly, those...
PATERSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ

