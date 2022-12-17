Read full article on original website
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Dry, then rain, wind and a big temperature drop
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A chilly night on tap with lows falling below the freezing mark for many. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 40s. Conditions will be mostly dry on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. A slight...
WTKR
Happy Winter Solstice! Wednesday marks first official day of winter
Wednesday is the first official day of winter. The winter solstice happens to be the Northern Hemisphere's shortest day and longest night of the calendar year, according to the National Weather Service. Per the U.S. Naval Observatory, the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec. 21 or 22, will last until...
