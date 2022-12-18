Read full article on original website
New York wins a CDL Major but reportedly loses another
The New York Subliners are taking a Call of Duty League trophy home to New York City following their stunning victory over the Seattle Surge in the grand finals of CDL 2023 Major One last night. Unfortunately for NYSL and NYC, though, it appears the franchise may not get to host a Major later on in the season.
NYSL won’t host a CDL Major this season ‘due to a variety of circumstances’
The New York Subliners confirmed today that it will not play host to Major Four as part of the 2023 Call of Duty League season “due to a variety of circumstances,” confirming a report from yesterday. NYSL, the CDL team operated by the NYXL organization, was originally scheduled...
Yuumi player does the unthinkable and scores a penta in League
Some League of Legends champions aren’t meant to secure kills, especially Yuumi. The Magical Cat’s kit resolves around attaching yourself to an ally and empowering them, which should claim you assists as best. But one Yuumi player called WetPasta5 on League’s subreddit showcased the impossible—scoring a penta kill with the cat.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
How to watch the ALGS Year 3 Split 1 Playoffs
The Apex Legends Global Series is going back to LAN and there will be a very distinct U.K. flavor to all of the biggest Apex LAN events in 2023. The ALGS announced today that all of its year three ALGS LANs will take place in London: the Split One Playoffs, the Split Two Playoffs, and the ALGS Championships in the summer.
Broxah provides update on uncertain return to professional League of Legends in 2023
Following a year away from professional League of Legends to focus on content creation for a new organization, Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen will be continuing in this new endeavor with Team Liquid for 2023, he announced today. Broxah’s last time competing on the main stage was in 2021 alongside...
The Chiefs ring in the summer season with Macca’s Gaming Summer Party
This article is written in partnership with Macca’s. This past weekend, Australia’s number one League of Legends team The Chiefs celebrated the start of summer with their first ever Gaming Summer Party, thanks to Macca’s. Alongside the acclaimed hype man JackoGFreak, five lucky winners were welcomed into The Chiefs’ esports clubhouse for a full day of parties, gaming, and antics.
Dignitas finally confirms veteran-heavy LCS roster for 2023
There are no secrets in the modern-day League of Legends esports offseason roster move universe, often relegating official roster announcements by teams to a ceremonial role. Dignitas finally introduced its 2023 roster today, the last LCS team to do so. Former back-to-back LEC champion top laner Armut is joining a...
VALORANT Americas Players Association formally established with former TSM coach as lead
The players association for Americas VALORANT professionals has been introduced after months of behind-the-scenes activity with developer Riot Games. The association was announced today with former TSM coach turned player agent Taylor “tailored” Broomall at the helm of the project. The players association aims to protect the pros involved in VALORANT while establishing a healthy relationship with Riot to further improve the esport and the job security of the players.
