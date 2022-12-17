Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
wxxv25.com
18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
Two found dead at Jasper County residence in possible domestic dispute
Deputies in Jasper County are investigating what may have been a domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on County Road 1719 outside Stringer. The caller reported hearing possible screams and gunshots from...
WDAM-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty after deputies find fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bay St. Louis man pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Prosecutors said 45-year-old Joseph Henry pled guilty on December 15 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. Hancock County deputies served a warrant at Henry’s home in Bay St. Louis on December 2, 2021. While serving the warrant, […]
WLBT
Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Out On Bond For Attempted Murder Arrested For Murder Of Sister In Pike County
On December 13, at approximately 7:30 am, Pike County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1000 block of Hwy 48 East, Magnolia, in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they made contact with a female who had been shot. Deputies found the suspect, Emmanuel Patterson, who had barricaded...
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
WLBT
5 arrested after guns, ski masks, marijuana found during Pike Co. traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop ended in five arrests after police found ski masks, marijuana, guns and over $700 in cash. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop was initiated around 8 p.m. Sunday night after reports of a dark Dodge Charger driving back and forth in the area.
WLOX
South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
WDAM-TV
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend. Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital. Mayor Tony Ducker...
WLOX
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
mageenews.com
Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
Comments / 0