Lamar County, MS

WDAM-TV

HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County

On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton. After further investigation, officials seized...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty after deputies find fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bay St. Louis man pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Prosecutors said 45-year-old Joseph Henry pled guilty on December 15 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. Hancock County deputies served a warrant at Henry’s home in Bay St. Louis on December 2, 2021. While serving the warrant, […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLBT

Lamar County deputy shot while following car burglary lead in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Lamar County deputy was shot in Hattiesburg. According to MBI, A Lamar County deputy was in the area of 2460 Old Highway 24 in Hattiesburg following a lead on a car burglary Friday night around 10:30 p.m. When the deputy left his vehicle, a subject shot him in the back.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in crash with school bus in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi preparing for deep freeze this week

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a deep freeze heads toward the Coast, cold-weather purchases are picking up steam. For some, shopping for holiday gifts is taking a back seat to buying items for winter protection. They don’t want Christmas Day to become a Christmas nightmare. Fazzio’s Home &...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Max Fullen of Petal passes away

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend. Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital. Mayor Tony Ducker...
PETAL, MS
WLOX

First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
BILOXI, MS
mageenews.com

Winter Advisory for the Coming Week

Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

