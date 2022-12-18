ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Signing Day: USC picks up tall, rangy defensive back Maliki Crawford

At one point, Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica cornerback Maliki Crawford seemed destined for baby blue. Instead, the 6-foot-3.5, 180-pound four-star prospect officially became a Trojan signing with USC Wednesday morning. When USC offered Crawford a scholarship in July 2021, it seemed like a significant addition to the bevy of high-profile national...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Local athletes ink NLIs on Early National Signing Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school athletes around the Upstate signed on the dotted line to play college football. Wednesday marked National Early Signing Day where athletes could finally sign their National Letters of Intent. Below is a look at our area athletes that signed to Power Five schools.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets get clipped by Clippers in Los Angeles

The Charlotte Hornets were unable to extend their winning streak beyond one game, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers by a final score of 126-105. LaMelo Ball put up 25 points to lead Charlotte while Paul George posted 22 points to carry Los Angeles. After the loss, the Hornets are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine is trying to force his way to the Lakers?

NBA Trade Rumors: Executives around the league believe that Zach LaVine is trying to force his way to the Los Angeles Lakers. with the Chicago Bulls continues to swirl, there continue to be many questions that surround the future (both immediate and long-term) of this team. And at the center of it all is Zach LaVine, who during the offseason appeared to be the face of the franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate restaurant owner dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

HOT PROPERTIES: Sale of Greer facility results in $5M leaseback

Edward Wilson of Wilson Kibler represented the buyer in the off-market purchase of 1521 S. Buncombe Road, a recently redeveloped 39,393-square-foot flex facility on a 10-year sale leaseback at $4,600,000. T. Cox of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented seller William H. Ehlies in the sale of a 1,657-square-foot office condominium...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion

Highland Baking Co., a wholesale bread baking company, is expanding its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
