The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
247Sports
Signing Day: USC picks up tall, rangy defensive back Maliki Crawford
At one point, Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica cornerback Maliki Crawford seemed destined for baby blue. Instead, the 6-foot-3.5, 180-pound four-star prospect officially became a Trojan signing with USC Wednesday morning. When USC offered Crawford a scholarship in July 2021, it seemed like a significant addition to the bevy of high-profile national...
247Sports
Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal
USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clemson transfer headed to play for a former Tiger coach
A Clemson transfer is headed to play for a former Tiger coach. Running back Kobe Pace announced via social media Tuesday afternoon that he has committed to transfer to Virginia, where he will suit up for (...)
This Is the Ultimate Dabo Swinney Quote
You can tell he was proud of himself for coming up with this one.
Lincoln Riley, USC Land Commitment From Top Pac-12 Transfer
The USC Trojans just got a whole lot faster. Dorian Singer, the Pac-12's leading receiver this season at Arizona, announced his plans to join the Trojans on Monday after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The talented sophomore receiver led the conference with 1,105 ...
FOX Carolina
Local athletes ink NLIs on Early National Signing Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school athletes around the Upstate signed on the dotted line to play college football. Wednesday marked National Early Signing Day where athletes could finally sign their National Letters of Intent. Below is a look at our area athletes that signed to Power Five schools.
Charlotte Hornets get clipped by Clippers in Los Angeles
The Charlotte Hornets were unable to extend their winning streak beyond one game, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers by a final score of 126-105. LaMelo Ball put up 25 points to lead Charlotte while Paul George posted 22 points to carry Los Angeles. After the loss, the Hornets are...
NBA Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine is trying to force his way to the Lakers?
NBA Trade Rumors: Executives around the league believe that Zach LaVine is trying to force his way to the Los Angeles Lakers. with the Chicago Bulls continues to swirl, there continue to be many questions that surround the future (both immediate and long-term) of this team. And at the center of it all is Zach LaVine, who during the offseason appeared to be the face of the franchise.
Lakers news: Zach LaVine trade rumors, Terrence Ross interest, LaMelo Ball banishment
Things are not great for the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Anthony Davis is going to miss at least a month with a foot injury and the team is already desperately missing him. Los Angeles has lost two games in a row by a combined 40 points. While the Davis...
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
Golf course in Greenville under contract for multi-family home development
A golf course in Greenville is under contract to become a multi-family home development.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of 12 black history sites to visit in South
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fodor’s Travel chose Greenville as one of the 12 black history sites in the South to visit. The travel publication featured the Pearlie Harris mural on the side of Canvas Tower as one of the must-visit places to explore. “Greenville has no shortage of...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
Upstate restaurant owner dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
gsabusiness.com
HOT PROPERTIES: Sale of Greer facility results in $5M leaseback
Edward Wilson of Wilson Kibler represented the buyer in the off-market purchase of 1521 S. Buncombe Road, a recently redeveloped 39,393-square-foot flex facility on a 10-year sale leaseback at $4,600,000. T. Cox of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented seller William H. Ehlies in the sale of a 1,657-square-foot office condominium...
gsabusiness.com
Food distribution company invests $35M in Spartanburg expansion
Highland Baking Co., a wholesale bread baking company, is expanding its existing facility in Spartanburg County. The company’s $35 million investment will create approximately 80 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, the company will...
FOX Carolina
Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
greenvillejournal.com
Merle Johnson leaving post at city of Greenville to lead Orangeburg County economic commission
Merle Johnson, director of economic and community development for the city of Greenville since 2020, has accepted a position as the executive director of Orangeburg County Development Commission. Johnson has more than 15 years of economic development experience, and he helped drive efforts for companies and individuals looking to relocate...
