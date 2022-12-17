Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Appears Glum In First Outing After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Passing
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is putting on a brave face, stepping out in Southern California after the passing of her friend DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.On Friday, December 16, DeGeneres was seen out and about in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her wife, Portia de Rossi, their first public sighting since the dancer died by suicide on Tuesday, November 13. Arriving in a black Porsche, the longtime lovebirds were spotted stopping by their new $70 million home that is currently undergoing renovations.Days earlier, the TV star broke her silence on the So You Think You Can Dance alum’s passing, taking to...
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ season 4 Dec. 20 episode for free
The fourth season of the political drama series, Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” continues on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on BET with a new episode. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either Philo, DirecTV Stream, or FuboTV each of which offers a free trial to new users.
How to watch ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ reunion part 1 on MTV for free
Emotions run high when Briana declines to sit with the rest of the moms on stage during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion part 1 on MTV Tuesday, Dec. 20. The reunion will air at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Viewers without cable can stream the new episode on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer a free week-long trial for those interested in signing up for a new account.
Christmas Came Early With Mariah Carey’s On-Stage Duet With Daughter Monroe
Fans of Mariah Carey — “lambs,” if you will — are marveling over the Christmas gift that the pop star delivered at her concert in Toronto, Ontario, on Dec. 9. During that show, Mariah brought daughter Monroe on stage for a duet of the Christmas song “Away in the Manger.”
The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ True “Light”
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on. The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight. "So many people on social media are posting pictures...
Where to watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' plus more of the best Christmas movies of all time
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With the holidays just a few days away, it's time to finish up the Christmas shopping, put the decorations out...
