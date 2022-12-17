ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres Appears Glum In First Outing After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Passing

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is putting on a brave face, stepping out in Southern California after the passing of her friend DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.On Friday, December 16, DeGeneres was seen out and about in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her wife, Portia de Rossi, their first public sighting since the dancer died by suicide on Tuesday, November 13. Arriving in a black Porsche, the longtime lovebirds were spotted stopping by their new $70 million home that is currently undergoing renovations.Days earlier, the TV star broke her silence on the So You Think You Can Dance alum’s passing, taking to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
How to watch ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ reunion part 1 on MTV for free

Emotions run high when Briana declines to sit with the rest of the moms on stage during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion part 1 on MTV Tuesday, Dec. 20. The reunion will air at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Viewers without cable can stream the new episode on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer a free week-long trial for those interested in signing up for a new account.
