How To Make Meghan Markle's Go-To Holiday Cocktail
The Duchess of Sussex is here to save your holiday party. One thing you never knew about Meghan Markle is that before she retired from acting, and became an accomplished podcaster, trendsetter, and household name, she was a lifestyle influencer. The stateside royal's life was different before meeting her husband Prince Harry.
How Hailey Bieber's Style Changed When She Started Dating Justin Bieber
There's pretty much a general consensus that Hailey Bieber is the street style queen. Whether she's strutting her stuff in bold gold hoops and her signature oversized blazer or heading to pilates in effortlessly put-together athleisure, the girl knows how to dress. During a 2022 appearance on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Hailey shared that she's had an interest in fashion ever since she was little. She also revealed that, in her early days, her main fashion inspiration was Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana. "[Cyrus] used to wear, like, outfits on "Hannah Montana" that I would try to recreate because I thought they were just, like, everything."
Famed Designer Reminds Royal Fans Of When Meghan And Kate Wore Identical Dresses
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might be married into the same family but that doesn't mean they are close. In the new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the former "Suits" actress shared that when she first met William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, she was taken aback by how formal they were in private. "I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," Meghan said. Prince Harry also accused his brother of screaming at him and planting stories about his personal life in the media.
How To Recreate Hailey Bieber's Festive Holiday Manicure
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. At this point, Hailey Bieber is basically our #1 manicure guru. We all remember Hailey's signature mani that was all-the-rage this past summer. Per Page Six, this nail design, dubbed the "glazed doughnut nails" was a shiny, sleek twist on a classic, neutral nail look. Well, her majesty of manicures has a new nail look for us, and it's a far cry from the neutral, goes-with-everything "glazed doughnut nails" of the summertime. Things are about to get very festive in here.
Kathie Lee Gifford Gushes Over Daughter Cassidy's Festive Pregnancy Announcement
We all love reading good news during the holidays, and Kathie Lee Gifford just gave us a lot to smile about. As a former talk show host known for being open about herself, Gifford has never been shy about sharing her life's ups and downs with fans. After the TV personality lost her husband in 2015, she spoke candidly with TODAY about the importance of moving past the grief and pain that one experiences after losing a spouse.
Days Of Our Lives' Holiday Includes Sweet John Aniston Tribute
On November 11, 2022, soap opera fans and the entertainment industry gathered to mourn the death of esteemed "Days of Our Lives" actor John Aniston. For 37 years, Aniston played the sarcastic and ruthless Victor Kiriakis, who was a villain that fans loved to hate. His famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, was the first to share the heartbreaking news on Instagram, and the outpouring of love from friends and fans alike has been phenomenal.
How To Style A Comfy Pair Of Leg Warmers
We may be well into the 2020s, but when fashion trends are popular enough, they tend to have a way of entering our hearts again. This couldn't be truer for trends that rose to fame in one of the most fashion-forward decades to date: the hugely iconic '80s. With '80s...
