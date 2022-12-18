There's pretty much a general consensus that Hailey Bieber is the street style queen. Whether she's strutting her stuff in bold gold hoops and her signature oversized blazer or heading to pilates in effortlessly put-together athleisure, the girl knows how to dress. During a 2022 appearance on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Hailey shared that she's had an interest in fashion ever since she was little. She also revealed that, in her early days, her main fashion inspiration was Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana. "[Cyrus] used to wear, like, outfits on "Hannah Montana" that I would try to recreate because I thought they were just, like, everything."

