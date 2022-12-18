ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Register-Guard

10 things to know about Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio as he leaves office

After 36 years, Oregon is saying goodbye to its longest-serving House member, Rep. Peter DeFazio. The congressman, who represents Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District, announced last year that he would not seek reelection after his current term ends. “It’s time for me to pass the baton to the next generation so I can focus on my health and well-being," DeFazio said in a statement announcing his retirement. "This was a tough decision at a challenging time for our...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: FTX founder Bankman-Fried can post $250M bond

NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post $250 million bond and live in his parents’ home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that Bankman-Fried, 30, “perpetrated a fraud of epic proportions.” Roos proposed strict bail terms, including a $250 million bond and house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California. An important reason for allowing bail was that Bankman-Fried agreed to waive extradition, Roos said. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein agreed to the bond and also approved the house arrest proposal.
PALO ALTO, CA

