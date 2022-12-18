NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post $250 million bond and live in his parents’ home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that Bankman-Fried, 30, “perpetrated a fraud of epic proportions.” Roos proposed strict bail terms, including a $250 million bond and house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California. An important reason for allowing bail was that Bankman-Fried agreed to waive extradition, Roos said. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein agreed to the bond and also approved the house arrest proposal.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO