Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
DeSantis’ war on ‘woke’ is mostly a loser in court, and Florida taxpayers get the bill | Opinion
The assumption that DeSantis is a less dangerous version of Trump is naive, the Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion.
10 things to know about Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio as he leaves office
After 36 years, Oregon is saying goodbye to its longest-serving House member, Rep. Peter DeFazio. The congressman, who represents Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District, announced last year that he would not seek reelection after his current term ends. “It’s time for me to pass the baton to the next generation so I can focus on my health and well-being," DeFazio said in a statement announcing his retirement. "This was a tough decision at a challenging time for our...
Judge: FTX founder Bankman-Fried can post $250M bond
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried can post $250 million bond and live in his parents’ home in California while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform, a judge said Thursday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that Bankman-Fried, 30, “perpetrated a fraud of epic proportions.” Roos proposed strict bail terms, including a $250 million bond and house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California. An important reason for allowing bail was that Bankman-Fried agreed to waive extradition, Roos said. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein agreed to the bond and also approved the house arrest proposal.
Florida is the fast growing state, Census data shows
The Sunshine State saw a 1.9 percent population increase from 2021 to 2022.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried to be released on 'restrictive' bail
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on a $250 million bond package while he awaits trial on fraud charges related to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, a federal magistrate judge said on Thursday.
