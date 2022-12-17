Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What we learned as Wiseman drops career-high 30 in Dubs' loss
The Warriors, proud competitors, never raised the flag of surrender Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If they had, the Nets would have smoked it. Facing profoundly unfavorable circumstances, the Warriors concluded their six-game road trip with a wholly predictable 143-113 loss to the Nets. Playing without Stephen Curry,...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Suns’ Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of ugly loss
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of...
NBC Sports
Donovan Mitchell says ‘it was draining’ dealing with off-court racial issues in Utah
NBA players will quietly say they hear offensive, racist comments from fans — on and off the court — in basically every city, but there are a few places where it is more common than others. Boston is one. Utah is always near the top of that shameful...
NBC Sports
Nets drop 91 points on Warriors for 40-point halftime lead
The Brooklyn Nets are on fire. Having won six in a row on the way to a 19-12 record and an ascension up the Eastern Conference ladder, the Nets continued rolling against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Kevin Durant and Co. led the way as Brooklyn seized a 91-51...
NBC Sports
Kerr predicts where Steph, Klay, Dray will be in 20 years
Over the last decade, the Warriors’ Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have gone through the highest of highs and lowest of lows together. Injuries. Tears. Doubt. Six NBA Finals appearances. Four championships. While Golden State’s latest title proved that the trio has still got...
NBC Sports
Watch Bulls’ Dosunmu’s put-back, buzzer-beating game winner against Hawks
For young players out there, the lesson here is about always boxing out. The Bulls and Hawks were tied 108-108 with :04 left, the Bulls were inbounding the ball with one last chance. They got it to their best clutch player, DeMar DeRozan, who faked left and then spun back toward the baseline for a fadeaway. Four Hawks were around the basket to get a rebound but none of them put a body on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, who slid past all of them to get the rebound and hit the putback game-winner for Chicago.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Sabonis' double-double not enough vs. Hornets
SACRAMENTO -- In their first game back at Golden 1 Center since Dec. 4, the Kings were relieved to be back playing in front of a sold-out home crowd. But it wasn’t quite the homecoming they had hoped for. In search of their third straight win, the Kings’ efforts fell short on Monday night, losing 125-119 to the Charlotte Hornets.
NBC Sports
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
NBC Sports
Kerr names all-time starting five comprised of former teammates
Across his 15-year NBA playing career, Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a court with some of the best to ever play the game. But if Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?. That's exactly what NBC Sports Bay Area's...
NBC Sports
Fox sounds off on Twitter after ejection in win over Lakers
A day after celebrating his 25th birthday, Kings star De'Aaron Fox received a late present from the referees in the Kings' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night. With 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fox received his second technical after pleading his...
NBC Sports
Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m going to give him a hug’
Tonight, the Utah Jazz roll into Cleveland and, for the first time, Donovan Mitchell will face off against the club where he spent the first five seasons of his NBA career. It’s not the big, emotional moments, those come later. Mitchell returns to Utah on Jan. 10, and he and the Cavaliers face Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves four days later (the teams played earlier this season but Mitchell was sidelined). Tonight is the first step.
NBC Sports
Warriors bullied from deep, on glass in 38-point loss to Knicks
NEW YORK -- Historically, the Warriors are known as the NBA's jump-shooting team, especially from beyond the arc. New York basketball is all about grit, toughness and doing the dirty work. In the Warriors' ugly 132-94 blowout loss Tuesday to the New York Knicks, a major difference-maker was Golden State going cold from deep.
NBC Sports
What surprised Brogdon about Tatum when he joined Celtics
When Malcolm Brogdon was traded to the Boston Celtics over the summer, he knew he was joining one of the best teams in the NBA. The veteran guard wanted to land in Boston to play alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and have a shot at a championship. Brogdon already...
NBC Sports
Murray's confidence on display in career game vs. Lakers
Keegan Murray's rookie NBA season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride with plenty of peaks and valleys. In the Kings' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, Murray tied his career high in points, scoring 23 on 7-of-17 shooting from the field against LeBron James and Co.
NBC Sports
Steph says he's nowhere close to picking up basketball
Steph Curry is dealing with an injury that's entirely new to him, and the Warriors star is playing it safe in terms of his recovery. The 34-year-old suffered a left shoulder subluxation last week against the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday, Curry provided an update for fans during TNT's broadcast of Golden State's 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks.
NBC Sports
Wiseman's big night brightens Warriors' uncertain future
The game Wednesday night was garbage on fire, the Nets torching the Warriors from the opening tip. Beneath the trash, though, James Wiseman was making a statement sure to bring tears to eyes across the franchise. Tears of joy. In the 55th game of an NBA career defined by stops...
NBC Sports
Watch Brooklyn Nets put up 91 on Warriors — in first half
The Warriors’ offense isn’t close to the same without Stephen Curry, but their defense…. The Brooklyn Nets put up 91 points on the Warriors Wednesday night — in the first half. Is everyone excited about the Warriors playing on Christmas Day now?. That is the third most...
NBC Sports
Watch Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd get ejected for arguing call
NBA referees have been needlessly quick with some ejections this season, but when you have the reputation and history of complaining that Luka Doncic does, the officials aren’t cutting you any slack. In the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota, Doncic thought he drew a foul on Jaden McDaniels...
