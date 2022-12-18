ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVOE

11 area wrestlers ranked in KWCA rankings

Eleven area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Seven are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler in 5A and all classes at 150. Davian White is fifth at 165. Lukas Hainline is fifth at 138. Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 215.
EMPORIA, KS
247Sports

Terry Kirksey Jr. commits and signs with Kansas State

After leading Hutchinson Community College to another NJCAA Championship appearance last week, linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr. has revealed an Early Signing Day commitment to Kansas State's 2023 class. Leading the Blue Dragons in tackles this season with 80, the 6-foot-3, 227 pound defender was among the state's best as a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Wellington Daily News

Boys Basketball Beats El Dorado

The Wellington boys high school basketball team won just five games last season. This year, they have a chance to improve on that win record this upcoming week as they currently sit with 5 wins, 1 loss. The last time the WHS boys basketball team started off the season with...
WELLINGTON, KS
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

K-State Signs 26 During 2023 Early Period

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced the signing of 26 prospects during the early 2023 signing period on Wednesday. Thus far, K-State’s Class of 2023 is comprised of 23 high school student-athletes and three community-college transfers. The class includes 15 players on defense and 11 on offense. There are six defensive backs, five linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive ends, three offensive linemen and two tight ends, while there is one defensive tackle, one quarterback and one running back.
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Son among former players remembering City League coaching legend Ron Allen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Allen, who coached boys basketball at Wichita East High School for 18 years and led the Blue Aces to state championships in 2002 and 2005, died last week at the age of 71. In the days following his death, 12 News has heard from some who knew the coach well, including former players. Among them is his son, R.J., who followed his father’s footsteps in the coaching profession. R.J. Allen and men who played for his father discussed the impact Ron Allen had on the players he coached.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

Kansas State gets coveted 2022 linebacker Asa Newsom

In one of the biggest wins of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Kansas State landed the commitment of Asa Newsom. The Iowa-located athlete had a long, lengthy recruitment which featured many schools in consideration. K-State appeared a long-shot, but Newsom made things official with his announcement on DAY. Choosing the Wildcats...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after SUV rollover accident

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, Lindsborg, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Lindsborg exit. The SUV entered the west ditch, overturned and came...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Weather Related Business Closings for December 22 and 23

This Thursday and Friday will be brutal when it comes to the weather. Windchill are expected to be in the -20° to -40° range. In the chance you decide to head out, we will be keeping an eye on the weather related business closings. There have been some announced, but I’m sure more will be on the way.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

K-State to operate with essential personnel only for 12/22, 12/23

MANHATTAN - On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas State University announced it will shift to essential personnel only for Thursday, December 22nd and Friday, December 23rd. Due to the forecasted extreme winter weather, all K-State campuses will limit operations to only essential personnel. Information on the university's inclement winter weather policy and...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
