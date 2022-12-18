Read full article on original website
KVOE
11 area wrestlers ranked in KWCA rankings
Eleven area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Seven are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler in 5A and all classes at 150. Davian White is fifth at 165. Lukas Hainline is fifth at 138. Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 215.
Terry Kirksey Jr. commits and signs with Kansas State
After leading Hutchinson Community College to another NJCAA Championship appearance last week, linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr. has revealed an Early Signing Day commitment to Kansas State's 2023 class. Leading the Blue Dragons in tackles this season with 80, the 6-foot-3, 227 pound defender was among the state's best as a...
Wellington Daily News
Boys Basketball Beats El Dorado
The Wellington boys high school basketball team won just five games last season. This year, they have a chance to improve on that win record this upcoming week as they currently sit with 5 wins, 1 loss. The last time the WHS boys basketball team started off the season with...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
K-State Signs 26 During 2023 Early Period
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced the signing of 26 prospects during the early 2023 signing period on Wednesday. Thus far, K-State’s Class of 2023 is comprised of 23 high school student-athletes and three community-college transfers. The class includes 15 players on defense and 11 on offense. There are six defensive backs, five linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive ends, three offensive linemen and two tight ends, while there is one defensive tackle, one quarterback and one running back.
KWCH.com
Son among former players remembering City League coaching legend Ron Allen
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Allen, who coached boys basketball at Wichita East High School for 18 years and led the Blue Aces to state championships in 2002 and 2005, died last week at the age of 71. In the days following his death, 12 News has heard from some who knew the coach well, including former players. Among them is his son, R.J., who followed his father’s footsteps in the coaching profession. R.J. Allen and men who played for his father discussed the impact Ron Allen had on the players he coached.
Maize high school QB recruit Avery Johnson makes it official, signs with K-State football
The Maize standout is the top-rated recruit for the Wildcats in their 2023 recruiting class.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
K-State Student-Athletes Combine for 72 Academic All-Big 12 Honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by 18 individuals nominated with a perfect 4.0 GPA, Kansas State fall student-athletes in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, soccer and volleyball combined for 72 Academic All-Big 12 honors, as the conference office announced its fall accolades on Tuesday.
Kansas State gets coveted 2022 linebacker Asa Newsom
In one of the biggest wins of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Kansas State landed the commitment of Asa Newsom. The Iowa-located athlete had a long, lengthy recruitment which featured many schools in consideration. K-State appeared a long-shot, but Newsom made things official with his announcement on DAY. Choosing the Wildcats...
Bitter cold, blowing snow set to descend on Wichita. Here’s the timing of the storm
Wichitan’s Thursday morning commute will feel 40 degrees colder than it was Wednesday.
Kansas man dies after SUV rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, Lindsborg, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Lindsborg exit. The SUV entered the west ditch, overturned and came...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wichitabyeb.com
Weather Related Business Closings for December 22 and 23
This Thursday and Friday will be brutal when it comes to the weather. Windchill are expected to be in the -20° to -40° range. In the chance you decide to head out, we will be keeping an eye on the weather related business closings. There have been some announced, but I’m sure more will be on the way.
K-State to operate with essential personnel only for 12/22, 12/23
MANHATTAN - On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas State University announced it will shift to essential personnel only for Thursday, December 22nd and Friday, December 23rd. Due to the forecasted extreme winter weather, all K-State campuses will limit operations to only essential personnel. Information on the university's inclement winter weather policy and...
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star RB John Randle II announces his commitment to Utah
On Wednesday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up another highly valuable prospect to the class as Heights (Wichita, KS) running back John Randle II announced his commitment to the Utes!. This is yet another nice recruiting win for Utah and running back coach Quinton Ganther....
