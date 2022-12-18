WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Allen, who coached boys basketball at Wichita East High School for 18 years and led the Blue Aces to state championships in 2002 and 2005, died last week at the age of 71. In the days following his death, 12 News has heard from some who knew the coach well, including former players. Among them is his son, R.J., who followed his father’s footsteps in the coaching profession. R.J. Allen and men who played for his father discussed the impact Ron Allen had on the players he coached.

