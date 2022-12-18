ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Arizin: Daily links for Dec. 22

Happy Thursday! Here are your links to start the day:. There's a lot to smile about when you get to play with Maddy Siegrist, the nation's second-leading scorer. She poured a casual 31 points in Villanova's 81-55 win over La Salle, which capped the Lady 'Cats undefeated run through the Big 5.
Villanova vs. St. John’s: Chat, Streaming, Odds, & more

Villanova starts their 2023 BIG EAST Conference play as they host the St. John’s Red Storm. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: St. John’s Red Storm

After wrapping up non-conference play with a share of the Big 5 title, things will ramp up for the Villanova Wildcats, as they finally begin conference play. The Wildcats’ (6-5) four-game winning streak will be put to the test when they welcome St. John’s. The Red Storm (11-1)...
State of the Nova Nation podcast: Preparing for the Storm

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
State of the Nova Nation podcast: Positive Vibes Only

The State of the Nova Nation podcast releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. The podcast is also available for free on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (a bit later in the day)! You may also listen to the newest episode at the very bottom of the post. Episode Description:...
