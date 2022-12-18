ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Bankman-Fried Will Now Surrender Himself for Extradition Before Bahamian Court Monday: Source

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC, MacKenzie Sigalos,CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago
NBC New York

Bankman-Fried Execs Likely to Be Freed on Bail After FTX Fraud Pleas

FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison cut a deal with federal prosecutors for $250,000 bail and travel restrictions as part of their plea deals in FTX's implosion. Ellison and Wang were two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top executives and were intricately involved in executing his multibillion-dollar fraud,...
NBC New York

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Sent Back to Bahamas Jail in Day of Courtroom Chaos

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to a Bahamas jail. He had been expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing on Monday morning, but in court demanded to see a copy of his federal indictment, with his defense attorney expressing "shock" at the proceedings. Bankman-Fried, dressed in...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
NBC New York

Associates of FTX Founder Plead Guilty to Criminal Charges

Two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top associates secretly pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and are cooperating with investigators, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday as the digital coin entrepreneur was being flown in FBI custody to the U.S. from the Bahamas. Carolyn Ellison, the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC New York

Mass. Doctor Arrested, Accused of Punching Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A Massachusetts doctor who allegedly punched a police officer during the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, appeared in federal court in Boston Tuesday on charges including felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, according to the Department of Justice.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC New York

House Probe of Jan. 6 Pro-Trump Riot Is Cooperating With DOJ Special Counsel, Reports Say

The House Jan. 6 select committee is providing documents to the Department of Justice as the agency conducts multiple probes involving former President Donald Trump, multiple news outlets reported. The committee's reportedly extensive cooperation was revealed after the panel voted to refer Trump to the DOJ for possible criminal prosecution.
NBC New York

DOJ Says Over 3,000 U.S. Minors Were Targeted in ‘Sextortion' Crimes in the Past Year

Incidents of 'sextortion' have risen dramatically in recent months, federal law enforcement officials said. Victims of sextortion are minor children who are blackmailed, threatened or coerced by predators for sexual imagery, cash or gift cards. The crime is most prevalent online, according to law enforcement and victims' advocacy groups. Federal...
NBC New York

Supreme Court Likely to ‘Dismantle' Student Loan Forgiveness Plan After It Hears Case, Says Harvard Law Professor

U.S. Supreme Court justices have scheduled the high-profile arguments over President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan for Feb. 28. The justices will consider the lawsuits brought by six GOP-led states and a conservative advocacy organization. The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have scheduled high-profile arguments over President...
TEXAS STATE
NBC New York

Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
NBC New York

Fake Jobs, Bogus Diploma: Did an NY Republican Make Up His Resume?

George Santos claimed victory last month in a historic race for New York's 3rd Congressional District: it was the first time in the nation's history that two openly LGBTQ congressional candidates were going head-to-head. In January, the Republican is expected to be welcomed into the new Congress alongside other first-time...
NBC New York

Wells Fargo Agrees to $3.7 Billion Settlement With CFPB Over Consumer Abuses

Wells Fargo agreed to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over customer abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans and overdraft fees, the regulator said Tuesday. The bank was ordered to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty and "more than $2 billion in redress to consumers," the...
NBC New York

Peru Congress Tentatively Approves Plan to Hold Elections in 2024 Amid Unrest

Peru’s Congress tentatively endorsed a plan on Tuesday to hold early elections in 2024 in an attempt to defuse a national political crisis after lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. The proposal, approved by a two-thirds majority of the legislature, would push up to April 2024 elections for president and...

