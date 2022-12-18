Sam Bankman-Fried Will Now Surrender Himself for Extradition Before Bahamian Court Monday: Source

Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, is facing up to 110 years in prison after pleading guilty to 7 charges including fraud in the FTX collapse
Both Ellison and the FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
NBC New York
Bankman-Fried Execs Likely to Be Freed on Bail After FTX Fraud Pleas
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison cut a deal with federal prosecutors for $250,000 bail and travel restrictions as part of their plea deals in FTX's implosion. Ellison and Wang were two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top executives and were intricately involved in executing his multibillion-dollar fraud,...
NBC New York
FTX Co-Founder, Former Alameda Research CEO Both Plead Guilty to Federal Fraud Charges
Federal charges have been filed against Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, the co-founder of FTX, for their roles in the alleged fraud that contributed to the crypto currency exchange's collapse, according to prosecutors. The Southern District of New York announced Wednesday night that both...
NBC New York
FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Sent Back to Bahamas Jail in Day of Courtroom Chaos
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to a Bahamas jail. He had been expected to waive his right to an extradition hearing on Monday morning, but in court demanded to see a copy of his federal indictment, with his defense attorney expressing "shock" at the proceedings. Bankman-Fried, dressed in...
NBC New York
FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison Plead Guilty to Federal Charges, Cooperating With Prosecutors
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda Research co-CEO Caroline Ellison both pleaded guilty to federal charges in the Southern District of New York. Simultaneously, both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission released civil complaints against them. Ellison, 28, and Wang, 29, become the second and...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
NBC New York
Associates of FTX Founder Plead Guilty to Criminal Charges
Two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top associates secretly pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and are cooperating with investigators, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday as the digital coin entrepreneur was being flown in FBI custody to the U.S. from the Bahamas. Carolyn Ellison, the...
NBC New York
Mass. Doctor Arrested, Accused of Punching Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
A Massachusetts doctor who allegedly punched a police officer during the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, appeared in federal court in Boston Tuesday on charges including felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, according to the Department of Justice.
NBC New York
House Probe of Jan. 6 Pro-Trump Riot Is Cooperating With DOJ Special Counsel, Reports Say
The House Jan. 6 select committee is providing documents to the Department of Justice as the agency conducts multiple probes involving former President Donald Trump, multiple news outlets reported. The committee's reportedly extensive cooperation was revealed after the panel voted to refer Trump to the DOJ for possible criminal prosecution.
NBC New York
DOJ Says Over 3,000 U.S. Minors Were Targeted in ‘Sextortion' Crimes in the Past Year
Incidents of 'sextortion' have risen dramatically in recent months, federal law enforcement officials said. Victims of sextortion are minor children who are blackmailed, threatened or coerced by predators for sexual imagery, cash or gift cards. The crime is most prevalent online, according to law enforcement and victims' advocacy groups. Federal...
NBC New York
Supreme Court Likely to ‘Dismantle' Student Loan Forgiveness Plan After It Hears Case, Says Harvard Law Professor
U.S. Supreme Court justices have scheduled the high-profile arguments over President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan for Feb. 28. The justices will consider the lawsuits brought by six GOP-led states and a conservative advocacy organization. The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have scheduled high-profile arguments over President...
NBC New York
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
NBC New York
Fake Jobs, Bogus Diploma: Did an NY Republican Make Up His Resume?
George Santos claimed victory last month in a historic race for New York's 3rd Congressional District: it was the first time in the nation's history that two openly LGBTQ congressional candidates were going head-to-head. In January, the Republican is expected to be welcomed into the new Congress alongside other first-time...
NBC New York
Wells Fargo Agrees to $3.7 Billion Settlement With CFPB Over Consumer Abuses
Wells Fargo agreed to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over customer abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans and overdraft fees, the regulator said Tuesday. The bank was ordered to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty and "more than $2 billion in redress to consumers," the...
NBC New York
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
NBC New York
Peru Congress Tentatively Approves Plan to Hold Elections in 2024 Amid Unrest
Peru’s Congress tentatively endorsed a plan on Tuesday to hold early elections in 2024 in an attempt to defuse a national political crisis after lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. The proposal, approved by a two-thirds majority of the legislature, would push up to April 2024 elections for president and...
NBC New York
The New Top House Republican Overseeing Markets Isn't as ‘Anti-ESG' as Some in GOP Want
The incoming Republican leader of the House Financial Services Committee, North Carolina's Patrick McHenry, told executives at the recent CNBC CFO Council Summit in Washington, D.C., that he will focus on oversight of new SEC climate disclosure rule, but he pushed back against being branded as anti-ESG. States including Texas...
Comments / 0