Georgia State

NBAGL Glance

Cleveland126.667— College Park126.667— Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif. Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas.
WISCONSIN STATE
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72

Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79

OKLAHOMA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.8, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Robertson 6-7, Tot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Llanusa 1-5, Joens 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Tucker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Tot 3, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Team 2, L.Scott 1, Culliton 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)
NORMAN, OK
SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
TEMPE, AZ
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61

Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Louisville 81, DePaul 67

LOUISVILLE (10-4) Cochran 4-6 1-1 9, Dixon 3-4 1-2 7, Carr 7-13 4-4 21, Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Van Lith 7-17 2-2 17, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 4-5 0-0 11, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-59 10-11 81. DEPAUL (9-4) Allen 1-3 1-2 3, Morrow...
LOUISVILLE, KY
UAB faces Charlotte after Walker's 25-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (9-2) at UAB Blazers (9-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 139. BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jordan Walker scored 25 points in UAB's 92-66 victory over the Southern Jaguars. The Blazers have gone 7-0 at home. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA in team...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52

DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
DENVER, CO
No. 23 Auburn 84, Washington 61

AUBURN (10-2) Broome 9-17 0-0 18, Moore 5-6 0-1 12, J.Williams 6-10 4-5 18, Green 2-9 6-7 11, Jasper 1-2 0-0 3, Flanigan 1-2 0-1 2, Donaldson 1-2 0-0 2, K.Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Cardwell 3-3 0-0 6, Traore 1-2 0-2 2, Berman 1-1 0-0 3, Westry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-59 10-16 84.
AUBURN, WA
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67

GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
SPOKANE, WA
Wednesday's Scores

Butte County vs. Carey, ppd. Sugar-Salem vs. Bear Lake, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
UTAH STATE
NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71

Percentages: FG .446, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Miller 2-2, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-4, Coles 0-2, Miles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Cork, Miles, Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Miles 3, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Baugh, Cork, Peavy). Steals: 12 (Miles 3, Baugh...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas, Carrier 10 (Stephenson, Stone), 9:50. 5, Arizona, Fischer 6 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 11:42. 6, Vegas, Stone 14 (Stephenson), 12:34 (sh). 7, Vegas, Amadio 2 (Smith, Hague), 17:19.
TEMPE, AZ
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NO. 10 ARKANSAS 85, UNC ASHEVILLE 51

Percentages: FG .400, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Jones 1-2, Pember 1-4, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 3, Pember). Turnovers: 20 (Stephney 6, Burgess 4, Battle 3, McMullen 3, Pember 3, Sylla). Steals: 3 (Pember 2,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Second Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 5, 5:48. 2, Minnesota, Dewar 5 (Reaves, Shaw), 16:03. Third Period_3, Minnesota, Boldy 12, 4:46. 4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 11 (Addison, Boldy), 8:54 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Hartman 2 (Boldy, Gaudreau), 18:12 (en). Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-14-19_42. Anaheim 4-12-6_22. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 6; Anaheim 0 of...
ANAHEIM, CA

