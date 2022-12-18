ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

‘A small thing we can do to honor them’: Community members lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

By Clarice Scheele
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUncA_0jmNe1QR00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many people honor fallen members of the armed forces at Mountain Home National Cemetery by placing wreaths on their tombstones, which they say is a simple way to honor them.

“It’s very important because you’re honoring the fallen. And one day, I hope that when I’m a fallen soldier, that one day somebody will have the gratitude to lay the wreath for me too,” said Gulf War veteran, Mark McCoy Wilson.

“I wish we could do more,” said Iraq veteran, Gene Egan. “This is just one way that we say, ‘wish you were here brother’ and sister.”

Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe

Without this remembrance, they say a soldier dies twice: first in their physical body and again when no one says their name.

Many were out laying wreaths for different reasons. Some came to honor a family member.

Christine Reed lays a wreath on her father’s grave who served in the Korean War.

“My daddy loved this country…and when you lay your life down for your country and when you go and you enroll into the military, whatever branch that you serve, you’re giving your time and you’re risking your life,” said Reed. “And to me, that’s the greatest gift that you can give your country.”

Some are veterans themselves, like James Morefield, who served 5 tours in Iraq.

“My job was a combat medic so I’ve seen what the toll war takes on soldiers and then coming out here, it’s just paying respect to our fallen brothers,” said Morefield.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Toys from Cops’ event

These veterans see others they fought beside.

“It’s kind of a warm fuzzy feeling. It’s good to see them,” said Mark McCoy Wilson. “We attend reunions yearly and the numbers seem to diminish and you know you still remember them as they were and as life goes.”

But for everyone, it’s emotional. Owen O’Barr’s brother served in World War II. He starts to tear up.

“When it comes to something like this, I think they really appreciate it more,” said O’Barr. “That the people who serve our country and made us free.”

And, it’s a process that brings people together.

“I’ve shared in crying with them. I’ve shared in memories with them,” said local coordinator for Mountain Home National Cemetery, Debra Deegan. “I’ve made friends out of these people.”

The process for next year’s Wreaths Across America starts today. You can get involved by visiting their wesbite .

Mountain Home National Cemetery was able to collect 13,000 wreaths this year, covering two-thirds of the entire cemetery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
etxview.com

Volunteers help Of One Accord distribute 1,100 Christmas food boxes

AAs part of the Christmas for the Children program, Of One Accord Ministry distributed 1,100 Christmas food boxes Saturday to residents of Hawkins County. Ministry leaders stated they distributed 300 boxes through Emergency Services Food Pantry in Church Hill at the Church Hill Shopping Center and 800 boxes at the Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Over 2,000 wreaths laid in Greeneville for Wreaths Across America

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – 2,040 wreaths were laid on Thursday by ROTCs, scouts, volunteers, veteran organizations and businesses in Greeneville. The effort is part of a much larger, national one where people take time out of their busy schedules to lay wreaths on the graves of those who have served this country. George Collins, President of the […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Salvation Army declares ‘White Flag’ days ahead of cold

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Salvation Army shelters across the Tri-Cities are flying a white flag to invite in those facing brutal temperatures this week. A white flag is not a sign of surrender for the Johnson City Corps of the Salvation Army. Instead, it’s an indicator of emergency capacity at their shelter locations. “When […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

First Baptist Church of Gate City hosting ‘Night to Shine’

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – First Baptist Church of Gate City will host ‘Night to Shine’, an effort by the Tim Tebow Foundation to ensure an incredible prom night for people with special needs. The event will be happening on February 10, 2023, and will provide a full red-carpet experience for guests 14 & up. […]
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Jonesborough police hold annual Shop with a Cop event

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event Tuesday, ensuring dozens of children got the Christmas they deserve. With Christmas only days away, kids were given the chance to go on a shopping spree at Walmart. Several agencies teamed up to hold the event. Organizers say the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Tipton Haynes Historic Site looking to fill Americorps positions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is looking to fill two Americorps member positions. The start date would be Feb. 1, and the term can be three, six, nine or 12 months. These are full-time paid positions. Wes Spurgeon, the Co-Director of Tipton-Haynes sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton community center feeds 700 at Christmas Meal

Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) — The TLC community center returned with its first in-person Christmas event this year by serving meals and giving Christmas presents to hundreds of people. On top of serving 700 people – their largest crowd in 22 years – founder and director Angie Odom said this year she’s noticed more Spanish-speaking clients […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Food City, Dietz & Watson donate $10.5K to TN food banks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Food City partnered with Dietz & Watson Premium Meats and Cheeses of Philadelphia to donate three $3,500 checks to food banks in Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received one of the checks on Monday; the funds were made possible through the sixth annual Families Helping Families program. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas for her babies tops grandma's wish list

KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all. “I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

Ribbon cutting, baked goods, coffee, and gifts - oh my!

A ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly opened Blue Ridge Comfort Inn kicked off a beautifully decorated, deliciously served, and warmly welcomed grand opening celebration last Saturday located at 2246 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City. Compliments to the chef, co-owner Jim Macholz for the homemade sticky buns and to the...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City prioritizes planning in new department head pick

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has been without a permanent development services director for six months just as the city garners national recognition for its housing market growth and grapples with high demand for new construction. That time in the wilderness ended this week as 39-year-old Justin Westbrook came into an old job […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

‘Grinchmas in the Park’ held in Elizabethton on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A very special visitor could be seen Saturday at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton. The Grinch showed up for ‘Grinchmas in the Park’. Guests were able to take part in a snowball fight and see several characters including the abominable snowman. Kelly Kitchens, Programming & Special Events Coordinator for Elizabethton […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy