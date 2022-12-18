‘A small thing we can do to honor them’: Community members lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many people honor fallen members of the armed forces at Mountain Home National Cemetery by placing wreaths on their tombstones, which they say is a simple way to honor them.

“It’s very important because you’re honoring the fallen. And one day, I hope that when I’m a fallen soldier, that one day somebody will have the gratitude to lay the wreath for me too,” said Gulf War veteran, Mark McCoy Wilson.

“I wish we could do more,” said Iraq veteran, Gene Egan. “This is just one way that we say, ‘wish you were here brother’ and sister.”

Without this remembrance, they say a soldier dies twice: first in their physical body and again when no one says their name.

Many were out laying wreaths for different reasons. Some came to honor a family member.

Christine Reed lays a wreath on her father’s grave who served in the Korean War.

“My daddy loved this country…and when you lay your life down for your country and when you go and you enroll into the military, whatever branch that you serve, you’re giving your time and you’re risking your life,” said Reed. “And to me, that’s the greatest gift that you can give your country.”

Some are veterans themselves, like James Morefield, who served 5 tours in Iraq.

“My job was a combat medic so I’ve seen what the toll war takes on soldiers and then coming out here, it’s just paying respect to our fallen brothers,” said Morefield.

These veterans see others they fought beside.

“It’s kind of a warm fuzzy feeling. It’s good to see them,” said Mark McCoy Wilson. “We attend reunions yearly and the numbers seem to diminish and you know you still remember them as they were and as life goes.”

But for everyone, it’s emotional. Owen O’Barr’s brother served in World War II. He starts to tear up.

“When it comes to something like this, I think they really appreciate it more,” said O’Barr. “That the people who serve our country and made us free.”

And, it’s a process that brings people together.

“I’ve shared in crying with them. I’ve shared in memories with them,” said local coordinator for Mountain Home National Cemetery, Debra Deegan. “I’ve made friends out of these people.”

The process for next year’s Wreaths Across America starts today. You can get involved by visiting their wesbite .

Mountain Home National Cemetery was able to collect 13,000 wreaths this year, covering two-thirds of the entire cemetery.

